Car accident causes power outage at Farwell High School

June 6, 2019

Photo by Steve Landon

A vehicle crashed into a power pole Monday causing a power outage to the Farwell High School.



According to an information reported to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at 3:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when a driver, who has not been identified, crashed a vehicle into an electric pole in the school’s parking lot adjacent to Michigan Street.



Consumers Energy and the Surrey Township Fire Department responded to the incident. The accident cut power to the high school until Consumers Energy was able to get it back on.

