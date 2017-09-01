Car enthusiasts enjoy Old 27 Tour, Street Fair in Clare, Harrison
Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour vehicles roll into Clare for their annual overnight stay on Friday.
By Steve Landon
Will heaven’s streets of gold be filled with cars, trucks, motorcycles and off road vehicles? Is God a car guy? A lot of people ponder the mysteries of the universe while motor heads dream of a perfect heaven filled with stunning vehicles like those displayed in Clare and Harrison during the annual visit by the Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour this past weekend.
On Thursday evening vehicles of just about every imaginable, make, shape, size and era began streaming on to McEwan St. – (Business Old 27) in Clare much to the delight of visitors and fellow car buffs who lined both sides of the street with cameras in hand. When the last car parked for the evening McEwan was filled from the railroad tracks north, past the hospital. Clear skies backed by a glowing evening sun only enhanced the beauty of the already brightly colored vehicles.
While on display visitors looked, studied and dreamed of a favorite car, chatted with drivers and took advantage of some good bargains offered by downtown merchants and restaurants. The ever popular band “Night Shift” kept folks hoppin’ & boppin’ well into the night.
Following a restful overnight stay drivers loaded up and headed north by way of “Old 27” to spend the afternoon in beautiful downtown Harrison for the first day of the 11th Annual Street Fair.
Over 300 vehicles stretched from the Budd Lake Bar down Main Street (M- 61 East) to the courthouse filling the street. Shutterbugs and a few brave drone pilots joined visitors young and old checking out every detail of their favorite vehicle while reminiscing about the old days when they were young and the cars were new.
Second Street, the heart of downtown Harrison was once again packed from end to end with booths offering crafts, services, kid’s games, historic transit bus tours of the city and more during its annual Street Fair. At Veterans Freedom Park visitor paid respect to the area fallen heroes, and viewed a special exhibit in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of America’s entry into World War One.
Chuck Ulch joined area snowmobilers showing off their collection of antique and vintage snowmobiles and Reinke Brothers Restorations of Harrison displayed some rare Indian motorcycles. There was even an antique tractor on display.
Great weather and confortable temperatures both days made for truly outstanding events in both communities thanks to the countless volunteers and sponsors who made it all possible.
As the temperatures tumble in the weeks ahead many owners of these fine vehicles will be out enjoying the autumn colors in the area before tucking their two, three and for wheeled treasures away for a long winters nap.
The last year was pretty exciting for car, truck and motorcycle buffs. In addition to The Historic Old U.S. 27 Tour, the area enjoyed visits from the Chrysler/Plymouth Prowlers Owners Association and Back to the Bricks. These along with local shows in Clare, Harrison, Lake George and surrounding communities made 2017 a summer to remember.
Over the next several months’ organizers will be hard at work setting schedules and making plans for even bigger and better events in 2018.
A special display recognizing the 100th Anniversary of America’s entry into World War I was held at Veterans Freedom Park during Harrison’s Street Fair.
The Hotel Doherty sign glows in the predawn while a couple of U.S. 27 Tour cars rest up for another day on the road near Isabella Bank.
Downtown Clare was once again packed with car and truck lovers last Friday night.
The Mercury Cougar just celebrated its 50th Anniversary, so what’s a better way to celebrate than to take one on the Historic U.S. Tour. The proud owner of this 1967 Cougar did just that. The car got a tremendous amount of well-deserved attention.
The engine in this Ford Mustang Cobra begs to go for a smokin’ fast ride down the road.
The Historic Ideal Theater Marquee glows in the back ground behind one of this year tour cars.
Cars and trucks were not the only vehicles on the road during the U.S. 27 tour. Scott and Sue Barnes of Gaylord, MI took to the road on their sleek 2012 Can-Am Spyder.
One of many beautiful cars past the Historic U.S. 27 Roadside Park north of Clare bound for Harrison.
A member of the band “Night Shift” belts out a tune in Clare Friday night.
Five-year-old Arieana Pardo of Clare couldn’t resist looking over this golden beauty.
These guys couldn’t resist checking under the hood of this 1927 vintage beauty.
A fellow US 27 Tour motorist waves at fellow tour members as they come into Clare.
The Gutter Strutter II rolls into Clare in front of an appreciative crowd.
Three Reinke Brothers Restorations amazing display of rare Indian Motorcycles.
Not only does it look great, this 1964 Ford Rancharo could haul just like a truck.
A 1960 Buick convertible awaits its passengers ready to cruise.
This 1962 Mercury gets the once over by a visitor in Harrison.
Vehicles from the Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour packed West Main Street in Harrison much of Friday during the Harrison Street Fair.
Just a few of the over 300 vehicles that packed Harrison on Friday.
Reinke Brothers Restorations of Harrison had an amazing display of rare Indian Motorcycles at the Street Fair. A lot of curious visitors checked out the bikes and asked questions.
Antique tractors were also displayed at this years Harrison Street Fair
This display in Harrison showed what a trunk might have been filled with on a family trip to the beach back in the 1960’s.
A pair of current Arctic Cat Snowmobiles compared to a lineup of vintage ski-doo clearly shows how far the sport has come since the 1960’s at the vintage snowmobile display.
A variety of kid’s games and activities kept youngster busy throughout the weekend.
Pony rides and a petting zoo were just a few of the many activities offered to kids in Harrison during the Street Fair.
An aspiring artist gets a little help creating her masterpiece in spin art in the kid’s activity area during the Harrison Street Fair.
An Owl appears pretty interested in the guests looking at him during a presentation by Wildlife Recovery Associations.
A singer who belted out many Elvis Presley tunes entertained patrons.
These ladies really got into the music dancing during the car show Friday.
Long time ski-doo collector Chuck Ulch of Harrison chats with visitors at the vintage snowmobile display Saturday.
Isabelle Rhein – Daughter of Liz Crafton, Harrison Chamber Executive Director calls for pitchers to send her mom into the dunk tank as Chamber Event Coordinator, Cat Brown looks on in encouragement. Proceeds from the tank went to help fund refurbishment of the Chambers new office building.
Liz Crafton, Harrison Chamber Executive Director takes the plunge into the tank. Proceeds from the dunk tank will help fund refurbishment of the Chambers new office building.
Dominic Narther of Grand Ledge, MI prepares to throw a pitch towards the target on the Harrison Chamber of Commerce dunk tank. The young pitcher hit the target three times from the bragging lane.
A member of the Wildlife Recovery Associations makes a presentation about Owls to visitors.
Second Street in downtown Harrison was packed with shoppers and vendors both days of the street fair.
This lady makes all the right moves in Hula Hoop action during the US 27 car shows stop in Harrison on Friday.
