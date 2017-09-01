Car enthusiasts enjoy Old 27 Tour, Street Fair in Clare, Harrison

By Steve Landon

Will heaven’s streets of gold be filled with cars, trucks, motorcycles and off road vehicles? Is God a car guy? A lot of people ponder the mysteries of the universe while motor heads dream of a perfect heaven filled with stunning vehicles like those displayed in Clare and Harrison during the annual visit by the Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour this past weekend.

On Thursday evening vehicles of just about every imaginable, make, shape, size and era began streaming on to McEwan St. – (Business Old 27) in Clare much to the delight of visitors and fellow car buffs who lined both sides of the street with cameras in hand. When the last car parked for the evening McEwan was filled from the railroad tracks north, past the hospital. Clear skies backed by a glowing evening sun only enhanced the beauty of the already brightly colored vehicles.

While on display visitors looked, studied and dreamed of a favorite car, chatted with drivers and took advantage of some good bargains offered by downtown merchants and restaurants. The ever popular band “Night Shift” kept folks hoppin’ & boppin’ well into the night.

Following a restful overnight stay drivers loaded up and headed north by way of “Old 27” to spend the afternoon in beautiful downtown Harrison for the first day of the 11th Annual Street Fair.

Over 300 vehicles stretched from the Budd Lake Bar down Main Street (M- 61 East) to the courthouse filling the street. Shutterbugs and a few brave drone pilots joined visitors young and old checking out every detail of their favorite vehicle while reminiscing about the old days when they were young and the cars were new.

Second Street, the heart of downtown Harrison was once again packed from end to end with booths offering crafts, services, kid’s games, historic transit bus tours of the city and more during its annual Street Fair. At Veterans Freedom Park visitor paid respect to the area fallen heroes, and viewed a special exhibit in recognition of the 100th Anniversary of America’s entry into World War One.

Chuck Ulch joined area snowmobilers showing off their collection of antique and vintage snowmobiles and Reinke Brothers Restorations of Harrison displayed some rare Indian motorcycles. There was even an antique tractor on display.

Great weather and confortable temperatures both days made for truly outstanding events in both communities thanks to the countless volunteers and sponsors who made it all possible.

As the temperatures tumble in the weeks ahead many owners of these fine vehicles will be out enjoying the autumn colors in the area before tucking their two, three and for wheeled treasures away for a long winters nap.

The last year was pretty exciting for car, truck and motorcycle buffs. In addition to The Historic Old U.S. 27 Tour, the area enjoyed visits from the Chrysler/Plymouth Prowlers Owners Association and Back to the Bricks. These along with local shows in Clare, Harrison, Lake George and surrounding communities made 2017 a summer to remember.

Over the next several months’ organizers will be hard at work setting schedules and making plans for even bigger and better events in 2018.