Car runs off road, hits man on riding mower

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Deputies have arrested a 30-year-old Clare man in connection with a hit and run accident on Washington Road near the intersection of Brand Avenue in Sheridan Township.

A release said deputies responded to a report of the hit and run around 3:26 p.m. last Saturday.

Deputies at the scene determined that a car had run off the road and hit Patrick Armentrout, 63, who was in his yard on a riding lawn mower. Reportedly the car sped off after hitting Armentrout.

Witnesses described the vehicle; a midsize white Pontiac, an older vehicle in poor condition that received front end damage in the accident.

Armentrout was taken by ambulance to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare for non-life threatening injuries. Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported he was doing well on Wednesday.

Antonio Skorzewski was arrested Tuesday and charged with the hit and run. Deputies located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Fifth Street in Clare Tuesday and Skorzewski was arrested there.

Wednesday, the Clare County Prosecutor’s office charged Skorzewski with assault with a dangerous weapon; failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident; reckless driving and as a habitual offender, 2nd offense notice.

He was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell. His bond was set at $60,000/ten percent. A Probable Cause Conference is set for August 31 at 10 a.m. and a Preliminary Exam has been set for September 6 at 10 a.m.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.