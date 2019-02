Car to be given away

January 31, 2019

Clare High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students Lisa Burns, is shown here with corporate sponsor Tom Kleinhardt of Mcguire’s Chevrolet next to the 2019 Spark that will be given away at the 10th annual Winter Bash on February 23rd at the Doherty Hotel. Only 300 tickets will be sold, see any CHS coach to get yours!