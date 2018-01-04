Card fraud reported

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Review employee Trish Shaw reported that she and several others, perhaps even dozens, all members of Members First Credit Union, have had their debit or credit cards “hacked” in this area.

A representative of her financial institution, MFCU, refused to give out any information or to comment on the situation Thursday morning, other than saying that information had been “compromised,” that MFCU had not been hacked and that account information was accessed through systems used at Walmart and Walgreens.

This reporter was told that it happens everyday and isn’t unusual.

Shaw disagreed. She said she banks at MFCU in Harrison and was contacted by their “Control Center Alert System” when her debit card was used to make two purchases in Florida, both over $100.

Shaw said, “When I went to the Clare branch of MFCU to get a new debit card, there was a long line of people there. Three others in line confirmed that their MFCU debit or credit cards had been fraudulently used for purchases. They were also waiting for new cards. I was told that ‘They were overwhelmed with people waiting for new cards’.”

A Facebook post, that was removed Thursday said, “Dozens of us have been hacked.”