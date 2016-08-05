Carriage House Inn restored, open for business

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A landmark in Harrison, the Carriage House Inn is once again open for business after being closed for eleven years thanks to a local couple that took on the daunting task.

The Inn, which reopened July 15, is located on what has been known for years as “Heritage Hill,” and has been closed since 2005, with former Innkeeper Angela Kellogg, who came to the Inn in 1994, staying on to maintain the complex.

This spring, the present innkeepers Vivian and Ernie Lane moved in, just while they were looking for a new home. Then they decided to take over the massive job to restore the Inn. They have spent many months cleaning, decorating, redecorating and re-landscaping the gardens and property to its former pristine appearance. The property includes 137 acres, all but 10 acres wooded, on the southeast side of Budd Lake.

Ernie credits Vivian with much of efforts to restore the historic old buildings and grounds. “She works from daylight to dark, seven days a week,” he said.

She has the experience to make it work. Vivian (formerly Blackburn) and her former husband Phil were the owners of Sunset Shores Cottages on Stevenson Lake south of Clare for many years. After Phil died about ten years ago, Vivian continued to operate the business on her own, specializing in crafters’ and artists’ retreats.

Ernie and his wife Charlene and Vivian and Phil were great friends for 40 years. After Ernie lost his wife two years ago, Ernie and Vivian got together again and married just a year ago.

Vivian is originally from Detroit, but has lived in Clare for the last 45 years. Ernie is originally from Flint, but has lived in 17 states and been a business owner dealing in carpets and then drywall. He said his family had a cottage in the area since 1953. He moved to the Clare area in 1964 was a business owner here and lived here for many years. He also lived in Florida for 20 years. “After 40 years, I moved back in 2014,” he said.

There are three residential buildings on the Carriage House Inn property. The third is a house for the caretaker/manager, but is still being renovated, so Vivian and Ernie live in the Carriage House.

“The Inn is ideal for crafting and other artistic retreats,” Vivian said. It is also a bed and Breakfast and has hosted many weddings and other special events.

“Luncheons were, and once again are very welcome at the Inn,” she added.

The Carriage House can host up to 25 people and the Fireplace Suites up to ten more. The Carriage House has seven bedrooms each with a private bathroom and even two more bathrooms on the first floor. The Fireplace suites has three bedrooms, two baths and a library. The Carriage House also has a 20 by 40 foot deck overlooking Budd Lake. The rooms include Paraschiva, Maggie Mae, Helen Louise and the Theodore Madison.

Ernie said the Inn has an interesting history. The south wing of the facility was built in stages over a period of many years beginning in, or before 1934 when the old lakeside home was constructed as a two-car garage. The old home lakeside was the retirement home for Mr. and Mrs. McKinley Browne and the quarters for a private business.

The history of the Inn says, “In 1948 the second portion of that building was completed and contains a fireplace in the receiving room that was once used for cooking and heating. The ‘North Wing,” was built in 1964 as was the original carriage house barn. That building is now known as the Fireplace Suites.

The property, now owned by Michael Schaffer, who lives on the East Coast, was purchased by a man named McKenna and John Mlinarcik in late 1987 from Mr. and Mrs. Browne.

The old carriage house barn was renovated and opened in July of 1994 as the Carriage House Inn, Country Side.

Filled with many more than 100 year old furnishings, the first floor includes a reception area and formerly a gift shop, the kitchen and manager’s quarters and a Great Room. The soda counter and reception desk came from an old Knapp department store in Bay City, the windows separating the kitchen and reception area are from an old Central Michigan University building and one of the guest bedrooms contains a more than 100-year-old “bungle bed,” Ernie said, made with a separating panel for young married couples or children of different sexes.

Many of the beautiful antique furnishings were found for the Inn by the Brownes, Vivian added, and more added later by Connie and John Mlinarcik. The building if full of them.

Located at 1515 Grant Avenue in Harrison, The Inn is just 900 feet north of Mostetler Road and just east of Old U.S. 127. It is open year so you can stop in for a look around anytime. For a truly unique experience give them a call at 989-368-1052.