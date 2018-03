March 16, 2018

The Clare County Arts Council is sponsoring two $500.00 scholarships for Clare County high school students who reside in or attend school in Clare County schools to assist them in attending either Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp or Interlochen Fine Arts camp during the summer of 2018.

Scholarship applications may be obtained through a high school counselor or calling Paule Clark at (989) 916-0237. Submit your application no later than March 31, 2018.

Applications and essays will be judged by a non-partial committee to be selected by the Clare County Arts Council. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than April 15, 2018.