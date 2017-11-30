CCAC challenges others to contribute to Depot

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With a goal of $50,000 to complete the renovations of the old historic Clare Railroad Depot in Clare, The Clare County Arts Council and the Quilt Block Committee have donated $1,000 to start the fundraising, and have issued a challenge to all other area businesses, organizations and individuals to match their donation.

City Manager Ken Hibl said in a recent email, “We’ve had a dedicated small group of people in Clare working on the preservation and rehabilitation of the old Clare RR Depot for the past 15 years. We started with little more than a dream to save this great part of Clare’s history. Today we are nearing completion of the project thru countless hours of volunteer work and fund-raising efforts that have garnered more than $550,000 to date. We’ve literally moved this iconic part of Clare’s past to a block east of its former site and closer to our downtown business district where it will again be a very integral part of Clare’s vibrant future. We are within $50,000 of achieving our goal of opening the doors of the depot to the public and housing the Clare Chamber of Commerce, the Clare County Visitor’s Bureau, and the Clare County Arts Council under its roof.”

He added, “We are reaching out to select individuals who have demonstrated they care about Clare thru their past acts of benevolence or business interests in an attempt to raise the remaining $50K we need to open the doors of the depot to the public by year’s end.”

“We are nearing occupancy of the depot…,” Depot Committee Member and Clare City Clerk Diane Lyon said, urging others to help with the final project.