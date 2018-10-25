CCCF Friendraiser earns $6000 for schools

October 25, 2018

Supporters of the Clare County Community Foundation recently attended the inaugural “Fall Friendraiser” at the newly-renovated Tobacco Ranch, located near downtown Clare. Sponsorships and ticket sales successfully raised over $6,000 for a new program benefiting schools throughout Clare County.

The Tobacco Ranch facility, now under new ownership, is undergoing extensive renovations and anticipates renting for a variety of events. While renovations aren’t fully complete, the Clare County Community Foundation event served as a kind of soft opening, with the owner on hand to provide tours to guests.

“We were thrilled with the support from our community, and also have to thank Jim Paetschow for welcoming us to his beautiful facility,” said Jim Allen, CCCF Executive Director. “All of the funds raised will go into a new grant program. Teachers from all Clare County schools can apply for funding for supplies or programs that will help with their curriculum.”

Allen explained that beginning next year, any Kindergarten through 12th grade teacher will be able to apply for up to $250 to help fund supplies or program

materials that teachers believe will help enhance their classroom experience. All dollars raised from Clare County Community Foundation’s Fall Friendraiser event will be used for this purpose.

“The community foundation has a history of supporting education in addition to our grant programs which support many nonprofits each year,” said Allen.

More information about the Clare County Community Foundation and its grant programs can be found online at www.clareccf.org or by calling 989-839-9661.

Since 1997, area residents have been turning to the Clare County Community Foundation to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible. We are a public charity serving thousands of people who share a common concern to improve the quality of life in our community.