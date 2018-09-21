CCCF hosts friendraiser at Tobacco Ranch

September 21, 2018

The Clare County Community Foundation (CCCF) is hosting a new event this fall at Tobacco Ranch in Clare, which was recently renovated and is now open for large gatherings.

The event, dubbed the Fall Friendraiser, takes place on October 11th from 5pm to 7pm. According to CCCF Executive Director Jim Allen, the purpose is to raise

funds for a new teacher mini-grant program and spread awareness about the work CCCF is doing in Clare County.

“We’re launching a new grant program for all public school teachers in Clare County,” said Allen. “The mini-grants are up to $250, and will allow teachers to apply for funding for non-standard classroom supplies and activities. We’re excited to see some of the creative projects that come from this.”

To help launch the grant program, Allen and the CCCF board of trustees decided to launch a fundraising event. Anyone is welcome to purchase tickets, which are $25 each and include appetizers, entertainment and a tour of the new facility. Sponsors are also being sought for the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.clareccf.org or at the Pere Marquette District Library, Harrison District Library, or Surrey Township Public Library.

“We’re excited to welcome Clare County residents to the updated Tobacco Ranch facility and enjoy a fun evening that supports our local schoolteachers.”

For questions, Jim Allen can be reached at 989-513-6790 or jimallencccf@gmail.com.