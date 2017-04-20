CCR announces delivery expansion

Here at the Clare County Review we care about our product, each week we bring you great news you can use. Because we take pride in what we deliver we have changed our delivery routes and schedules to ensure your newspaper comes to you in tip-top shape.

We have also expanded our delivery locations to over 160 stops to make it easier to find The Clare County Review, but should you miss the paper rest assured you can always pick one up at the office or download the paper off our Facebook and Twitter pages or website.

Better yet you can have the paper sent directly to your e-mail. All you need to do is sign up on our website. It is hassle free, no passwords or lengthy registration.

No matter how you like your paper delivered The Clare County Review has you covered in print, on our website, on Facebook, on Twitter and e-mail.

Check out our new delivery schedule to find out when and where you can find The Clare County Review each Friday.

Clare

Ace Hardware

Admiral Station

Alro Steel

Benchley’s Amish

Furniture

Big Boy

Bob’s Tire

Brenda’s Hair & Tanning Studio

Brewin On McEwan

Bucillis

Capital Equipment

Chemical Bank

City Hall

Clare Antique Mall

Clare Auto Sales

Clare Automotive

Clare Hardware

Clare High School

Clare Hospital

Clare Party Store

Clare Senior Center

Colonville Country Store

Cops & Doughnuts

Cycle Works

Dagwood’s Auto Repair

Days Inn

Doherty Hotel

Dollar General

Evening Post

Family Dollar

Family Farm & Home

First Choice Office Supply

Gateway Apartments

Gateway Pharmacy

Gateway Title

Grondins

Heart of Michigan Café

Herrick House

Hershberger’s Hardware

Isabella Bank

Jay’s Sporting Goods

Johnston Elevator

JT Baker

Kristine’s Hair & Nail

Mancinos

Marathon at US 127

Marathon Downtown

McDonalds

McDonalds Chrysler

McGuire Chevrolet

MDOT Travel Center

Medi Lodge

Members First Credit Union

Mercantile Bank

Next Door Food Store – South

Next Door Food Store

Owens Soft Water

Pere Marquette Library

Red Door Thrift Store

Resource Rental

Rosewood Manor

Ruckle’s Pier

Seiter Bros. Lumber

Shell Station

Subway

Surrey Point Station

Urgent Care

Walgreens

Whitehouse Restaurant

Witbeck’s

Woods Household

Dodge City

Cross Roads Gas Station

Kerns Grocery

Farwell

A Cut Above

Birchwood Restaurant

Bucillis

Carrow’s Supermarket

Chemical Bank

Dave’s Party Store

Dollar General

Eagle Pharmacy

Elm Creek

Farwell Flea Market

Farwell Laundry Mat

Farwell Post Office

Farwell Schools

Isabella Bank

Jarreds Express Mart

JBC Golf cart

K’s Diner

Marathon – Next Door Food Store

Palmers Hardware

Red’s Oakridge Party Story

Rite Aide

Senior Center

Surrey Discount Foods

Surrey Township Hall

Surrey Township Library

The Nest

Toms Trading Post

Value Video

Village of Farwell

Harrison

Airport Restaurant

Babe’s Restaurant

Bob’s Party Store

BP Gas

Chemical Bank

Clare County Animal Shelter

Clare County Court House

Clare County Sheriff

Dollar General

Dugan’s Citgo – Quick Stop

Faber’s Barber Shop

Family Dollar

Family Fare Gas Station

Family Fare Grocery

Gaetano’s

Harrison Eagles

Harrison High School

Harrison Lumber Do it Best

Harrison Pharmacy

Harrison Realty

Jackpine

Kleene Jeans Laundry

Little Ceasers

Long Lake Party Store

MacLean’s Mercantile

Mama Cellis

Mansiding Marathon

Marathon

Marathon First Street

Marathon South

McDonalds

Merchandise Outlet

MMCC

Monties

Party Doc

Rite Aide

S & R Diner

Save-A-Lot

Sharps Market

Shell Station

Smoke Shop

Steve’s Market

Subway

Sunoco

VFW

Walravens

Lake

Boat Doctor

Buck Horn Saloon

Dollar General

Garfield Twp. Hall

Lake General Store

Lake Grocery

Lake Hardware

Lake Restaurant

Lakeside Inn

Scott’s Party Store

Senior Center

VFW Eagles

Lake George

Dollar General

J & D Gas Station

Kleene Jeans Laundry

Lake George

Campground – Seasonal

Lake George Grocery

Senior Center

Swiss Inn

The Depot

True Value Hardware

Leota

Leota Lodge

Leota Party Store

Trails End Pub

Loomis

Clark Station

Loomis Lounge

Todd’s Party Store

Mt. Pleasant

Country Corner Market

Dougs Small Engine

Jack of all Trades

Krapohl’s

McLaren – Central Michigan

Rics Food Center

Silverberg’s