CCRC honored with “project of the year”

March 14, 2019

Clare County Road Commission received the 2018 Project of the Year award for Continued Dedication to Reducing Sedimentation in the Cedar River Watershed

by Saginaw Bay Resource, Conservation & Development Area.

The locations improved include:

Athey Avenue over Cranberry Creek in Hamilton Township: Removed three existing 24” diameter corrugated metal pipe culverts and replaced them with a 48’ L x 12’ W x 5’ H concrete box culvert to allow greater passage of aquatic life.

Stockwell Road over Middle Branch Cedar River in Hamilton Township: Stabilized the streambank using rip rap and added millings on top of the roadway to reduce soil erosion.

These projects were a collaboration with:

• Saginaw Bay Resource, Conservation & Development Area

• Little Forks Conservancy

• U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

• Trout Unlimited

• Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network

• Bay Area Community Foundation

Box culvert on Athey Road was provided at a discounted price by Northern Concrete Pipe.