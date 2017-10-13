Ceremonial kick-off starts UW campaign

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties did things a little different this year, starting their 2017 Campaign off with Ceremonial Kickoffs and Miracle Minute fundraisers at each of our five public school districts. All the money has been counted from our Miracle Minute fundraisers, and the total raised was $1,185.97.

Totals from each school include:

Clare: $283.87

Farwell: $201.33

Harrison: $189.17

Beaverton: $411.52

Gladwin: $100.08

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to raise awareness about United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties at these kickoff events,” said Executive Director Jennifer Long. “The enthusiastic support from our school staff, student volunteers, and local businesses reminds us again of how blessed we are to live in great communities who care about making a difference.”