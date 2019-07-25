Chapman graduates

July 25, 2019

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Denielle C. Chapman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Chapman is the daughter of Douglas and Sheila Chapman of Harrison, Michigan.



She is a 2011 graduate of Harrison High School, Harrison. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

