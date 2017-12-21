Chapman guilty of CSC charge

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Derek Charles Chapman, 22, who pled guilty in August to attempting to blackmail an underage girl into sending him nude photos of herself, was sentenced in

federal court December 14th to 15.6 to 19.6 years in prison for his attempts to manufacture child porn.

Between December, 2015 and January 2016, investigators said Chapman tried to extort the 14-year-old Washington State teen into sending nude photos.

August 29, Chapman pled guilty to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child which carries a 15 to 30 year sentence.

In federal court during his plea, Chapman admitted that he had used Kik Interactive, a messenger app, to communicate with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Washington State. He said during a discussion about depression, the girl sent him a photo of a self-inflicted wound on her thigh.

He said he told the girl he would contact Child Protective Services and she would be removed from her parents if she didn’t send him the nude photos.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher agreed to dismiss the charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography in exchange for his guilty plea, charges relating to acquiring lewd images of a 17-year-old girl last spring. Chapman had admitted he attempted to obtain nude photographs from two other girls as part of his plea agreement.

He was scheduled for sentencing under U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington.