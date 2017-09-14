Chemical Bank to close branches, layoff workers

By Pat Maurer

Chemical Financial Corporation, the largest bank in Michigan, announced September 7 that they will be restructuring.

A filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said the company will cut seven percent of their employees and consolidate branches.

In an interview with WNEM, Midland, Chemical Bank Chief Financial Officer Dennis Klaeser said about 230 employees will be cut, most from Michigan branches.

The staff reduction is expected to be complete September 30, the U.S. Filing information said.

Twenty-five branch offices will be consolidated in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 13 branches were consolidated in the third quarter of the year.

When the consolidation is complete, there will be 211 total branches of Chemical Bank.

The restructuring changes will result in a $20 million cost savings for the corporation, which also plans to discontinue its title insurance services and reduce resources devoted in indirect auto lending.

A bank source in Clare County said although some branch consolidation is planned here, local employees will be absorbed at other locations.

Chief Operating Officer of Business Operation Leonardo Amat will also be leaving the corporation at the end of the month.

The Midland-based Chemical Financial Corporation merged with Talmer Bank, headquartered in Troy last year.