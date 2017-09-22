Chemical Bank to close Farwell branch

By Pat Maurer

Chemical Financial Corporation’s downsizing plans will eliminate a branch of Chemical Bank in Clare County.

The Farwell branch of Chemical Bank will close on December 15. “That is the last day the branch will be open,” a bank source said Wednesday.

The branch has three employees who will be transferred to the Clare Chemical Bank after the Farwell building closes.

Chemical Financial Corporation the largest bank in the state, announced they would be restructuring on September 7. A document filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said the company is cutting seven percent, about 230, of their employees by September 30th and consolidating their services by closing 38 branches by the end of the third quarter of this year.

The consolidation of the branches will leave 211 open.

The corporation also plans to discontinue its title insurance services and reduce resources devoted to indirect auto lending.

The restructuring changes will save the corporation, which merged with Talmer Bank of Troy last year, about $20 million the filing said.