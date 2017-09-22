Child Care Fund get $100k as part of new county budget

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners has approved the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Action took place at the board’s Wednesday monthly meeting.

Chairperson Karen Lipovsky said the commissioners put another $100,000 into the child care fund.

“That was brand new money they needed,” Lipovsky said, referring to probate court.

Commissioners passed salary compensation for all department heads.

The 2017-18 budget passed 5-2. Jack Kleinhardt and Dale Majewski voted against it.

“It’s a balanced budget but they felt we shouldn’t be spending so much,” Lipovsky said.

The budget was passed to meet 2015 figures because of the revenue situation,” Lipovsky said.

The commissioners passed a resolution saluting 14-year veteran of the transit system David Zinn, a bus driver, for rescuing a passenger in a bus that caught fire.

The commissioners voted to allow probate court to install a new interior window to match existing ones in the Clare County Courthouse. The cost will be between $3,228 and $3,365.

The board reappointed Tracy Beadle and Linda Peterson to the Land Bank Authority with the term exploring Sept. 30, 2020.

The commissioners passed a resolution designating October 2017 as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The board approved the annual Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement of $23,303 for 2018.

Commissioners heard a report on a five-year plan for the Clare County Airport from Kim Kennicott.

Lori Ware led a discussion concerning the Clare County Civil Infraction Ordinance.