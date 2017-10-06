Child dies in 3 car crash

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A four year old girl died and her mother was in critical condition after a three car pileup on M20 (Remus Road) and Winn Road Wednesday afternoon.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were called to the scene at 12:34 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find that the toddler, who has been identified as Kaylee Lynn Flachs of Deerfield Township, had been ejected from a blue van and was in critical condition with an apparent head injury. The child’s mother 31-year-old Mandy Flachs, also in critical condition, was trapped in the van until Fire Department rescue crews could remove her.

Yvette Ross 51 of Bentley, in a red Jeep, was also injured, but not critically. She was transported to an Emergency department by ambulance and has been released.

Main said it appeared that one of the vehicles failed to yield at a red light and hit the other vehicle. A third vehicle, a white pickup truck on M20, driven by William Quakenbush 59, of Chippewa Township, was also struck by one of the two vehicles. Quakenbush was not injured in the crash, Main said.

Despite the efforts of Emergency Medical Services the youngster died at the scene of the accident. The child’s mother was airlifted to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

Main said the status of the mother, Mandy Flachs, was not yet known.

Isabella deputies were assisted at the scene by Deerfield Township Fire Department, Fremont Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Michigan State Police Accident Investigation Team, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, and Mt. Pleasant Police, Areomed and Life net helicopters.

The accident is still under investigation.