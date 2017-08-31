Christmas in September at the Farwell Area Historical Museum

Summer is hot. Winter is cold. Now is the comfortable time to come to the museum.

Farwell Area Historical Museum has many items for sale. The Museum has books on Farwell, notecards, some Centennial books and other items from the Centennial. September is the time to come to the museum and purchase the things that you need for Christmas.

The museum will be open Saturday, September 19 from noon to 4 for you to do your Christmas shopping. We will also have some duplicate items from the museum for sale in a mini yard sale.

The WWI display is still available to see in the museum too. Come to the museum, do your shopping and have a snack at the same time.