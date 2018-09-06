Christopher David Osborn

September 6, 2018

Christopher David Osborn, age 34 of Farwell passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2018.

Chris is survived by his mother, Devonne; brother, Earl Sprague; nephew, Matthew Osborn, many friends and lots of family. His grandparents, Ron and Beth Osborn, aunts and uncles, Don and Julie Osborn, Davette and Carl Schaffer, David and Lisa Osborn, and Darren Osborn. Chris was preceeded in death by one brother, Ronald R. Osborn.

There will be a memorial service for Chris at The Clare Church of the Nazarene on September 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow. A very heartfelt Thank You to Lance Towery and family.

There will be a benefit dinner to honor Chris at the Farwell Elementary School cafeteria on September 22, 2018 from 4-6:00 p.m.