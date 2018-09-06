Christopher David Osborn

September 6, 2018

Christopher David Osborn, age 34 of Farwell passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2018.

Chris is survived by his mother, Devonne; brother, Earl Sprague; nephew, Matthew Osborn, many friends and lots of family.  His grandparents, Ron and Beth Osborn, aunts and uncles, Don and Julie 9-7-18 OBIT OsbornOsborn, Davette and Carl Schaffer, David and Lisa Osborn, and Darren Osborn.  Chris was preceeded in death by one brother, Ronald R. Osborn.

There will be a memorial service for Chris at The Clare Church of the Nazarene on September 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow.  A very heartfelt Thank You to Lance Towery and family.

There will be a benefit dinner to honor Chris at the Farwell Elementary School cafeteria on September 22, 2018 from 4-6:00 p.m.

