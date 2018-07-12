CHS alumni gather for 59th all-school reunion

July 12, 2018

By Karen (Branstrom) Prince

The Clare High School Alumni Association held their 59th Annual Reunion and Banquet June 16, 2018 at the Doherty Hotel, Clare, Michigan.  Alumni Association Officers for 2017-2018: President:  Susie Neff (1967)
Vice-President:  Bruce Hales (1967) (not in attendance)
Secretary:  Karen (Branstrom) Prince (1964)
Treasurer:  Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty (1957).

President, Susie Neff welcomed and led 357 Alumni & Guests in the Pledge of Allegiance.  Followed by Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor (1971) who led attendees with “God Bless America” and the Clare Fight Song.  Alumni also sang the 1st CHS Fight Song.  Remembrance of the Veterans & Invocation given by William Stough (1951).  After a delicious buffet luncheon at the Doherty Hotel, President Susie Neff began the meeting by  announcing the classes who graduated 70 plus years  ago.  Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver  welcomed the newly inducted class of 1973. Mary Jane (Parish) Randle (1973) gave the response.  Billie (Luke) Willett (1967) congratulated the Golden Class of 1968 on their 50th Anniversary.

Mary (Stirling) Lee (1968) gave the response.

Sue Guiett (1970) Ruth Ann (Smith) Maniteau (1967) read the names of the deceased classmates from the past year and presented the flowers in tribute.  President, Susie Neff,  called the meeting to order.  Secretary & Treasurer reports were approved & seconded as published in the program.  The Benediction was offered by William Stough (1951).  There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned. A special thank you goes out to the ladies on the Alumni Committee for helping set up and registering the guests and to the classmates that where there to greet our guests.

 

Beverley (Winter) Mapes is the Class of 1953 Representative and the lucky recipient of the featured painting done by Madeline (Seiter) Brockway also of the Class of 1953. Madeline was very kind to donate the painting as a special gift for the 100th person to sign up for the reunion. It was just by sheer luck it was her own classmate, Beverley, who was the winner, making it even more special and fitting. Congratulations Beverley and thank you Madeline for donating the beautiful painting.

Following is the list of the 260 paid Alumni

1940 – (graduated 78 years ago)
Audrey (Willey) Beutler
Betty (Hampton) Finout

1941 – No attendance  (77 years)

1942 – (76 years)

Kenneth Kapplinger
Ruth (Verrette) Cotter

1943 – (75 years)
Erma (Ott) Kleinhardt
Wesley Samborn

1944 – (74 years)
Donna (Gardner) Samborn
Garry Coveart
Henry Eberhart

1945 – No attendance (73 years)

1946 – (72 years)

Norman Schroeder
Ruth (Cleveland) Owens
Wilma (Worstell) Randall

1947 – (71 years)
Janet (Sills) Joslin

1948 – (70 years)
Ann (Bicknell) Kordenbrock
Bernice (Ackerman) Eberhart
Dawn (Gardner) Young
Joan (Marshall) Boettner

1949
Barbara Jean (Benchley) Boyd
Lynn Hahn
Robert Krell

1950
Donald Wallace
Dorothy (Gruno) Pudvay
Eugene Verrette
Peggy Ann ( Ruby) Dillon
Thomas Rodabaugh

1951
Betty (Thatcher) Stark
Clara (Seiter) Samborn
Darlene (Lear) Schunk
Duane Hatch
Geraldine (Brown) Hoover-David
Jane (Bicknell) Murton
Nelda (Montney) Murphy
Sarah (Pryor) Urbiha
William Stough

1952
Barbara (Thatcher) Everts
Dale Richardson
Donna (Artibee) Warrick
Johann (Smith) Nivison
Leila Louise (Clute) Weldon
Richard Nivison
Richard  Smith

1953
Beverley (Winter) Mapes
Dorothy (Benchley) Cameron
Glenda (Haring) Baker
Lawrence Huntley
Madeline (Seiter) Brockway
Mary (Murphy) Wentworth
Shirley (Kile) Stambaugh

1954
Bertha Mae (Sharp) Stough
Carolyn ( Carter) Bay
Joan (Bates) Hopkins
John “Bill” White
Joyce (Kleinhardt) Schellhas
Lois (White) Zeller
Richard Clink
William D. Bailey

1955
Fred Miller
Myron Davis

1956
Carl Schaaf
Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty
Carol (White) Crawford
Dexter Hubel
Eileen (Gruno) Willer
Glenda (Rutter) Hartgrove
Jim Dwyer
Janet (Schaeffer) Lucy-Voss
Larry Seiter
Leon Stanley
Marjorie (Bradley) Lynch-Park
Patrick Pudvay
Reverday Benchley
Rosemary (Zimmerman) Taylor
Thomas Beatty

1957
Bill Carter
Carol (Bradley) Miller
Carolyn (VanHoose) Cobb
Daniel Bay
Donald Bay
Judy (Brown) Bay
Naomi (Barlow) Davis
Sharon Mair

1958
Dolores (Benchley) Collins
Floyd Fair
James Schaaf
Judy (White) Hubel
Lois (White) Meier
Mary (Maloney) Roe
Richard Roe
Robert  G. Bailey
Ruth Ann (Miller) Donaldson
Sandy (Russell) Burch

1959
Barbara (Scheer) Krantz
Doris Ann (Court) Hebner
Georgia (Blackmore) Wild
Lois Lippold
Marlene (Haddox) Merillat
Milo “Mickey” Dingman
Silvia (Ames) Maxwell

1960
Carron (Randall) Nevill
Margo (Haring) Benchley
Richard Bolle
Ruth Jane (Schroeder) Leach

1961
Arvilla (Kirkpatrick) Weadle
Carol (Johnson) Cooper
Donna (Bell) Prather
Edward Williams
Janet Rose (Orvis) Hart
Janet (Hart) Slocum
Jeanne (Hart) Cruickshank
Jeff Raymond
Judy (Presley) Sitler
Karla Cooper
Kathleen McNerney
Michele (Drallette) Polakowski
Norm Davis
Paul Benchley
Robert Ames
Rodger Hicks
Wallace Northon

1962
Bernard Benchley
Betty (Miller) Finch
Gene Badgley
George Finch
James “Jim” Richardson
Leonard Strouse

1963
Gerry Prather
Gordon Carncross
Lois (Presley) McJames
Midge (Poeppleman) Breen
Richard “Dick” Sharp
Skip Breen
William McNerney

1964
Alice (VanSicklen) Richardson
Calla (House) Ringgenberg
David Krell
Ellen (Saul) Moon
Jerry Russell
Karen Day
Karen (Branstrom) Prince
Kathy (Kisnosky) Graves
Lana (Brinkerhoff) Barber
Rich Hughes
Robert Wood
Ruth Ann (Pelton) Reynolds
Sharon (Parkhurst) Russell
Susan (Perrine) Marlow

1965
Arlene (Bradley) Robison
Barbara (Calkins) Micka
Beverly (Haring) Carncross
Delite ( Kistler) Strouse
Doris (Simpson) Doherty
Flavious Hicks
Mary Beth (Rodabaugh) McDonald
Priscilla (Ervin) Thompson
Sue (Sogge) Murawski
Thomas Benchley
Tim Doherty
Tom Dunn

1966
Dennis Davis
Elaine (Calhoun) Kern
Elaine (Garver) Maynard
Gretchen Rodammer
Janet (Battle) Krell
Marilyn (LaVoye) Doyle
Nancy (Perrine) Orr
Naomi (Miller) Krell
Sandy (Owens) Sharp
Sharon (Peltier) Doxtader
Shirley (Walter) Ashley
Sue Ann (Foss) Thayer
Ted Papesh
Terry Eberhart

1967
Beverly (Calhoun) King
Billie (Luke) Willett
David Isaac
Donald Dunlop
Ellen (Ackerman) Warner
James Warner
Jim Eberhart
Jim Irwin Jr
Keith Akins
Ruth Anne (Smith) Maniteau
Sue (Smith) Prince
Susan (Eberhart) Granger
Susie Neff
Vince Allen

1968 – GOLDEN CLASS (50 years)
Ann (Miller) Alvarado
Archie Bell
Bruce Tiedeman
Janel (Hinkle) King
Jean (Witbeck) Loughmiller
Jovanna “Jody” (Hacker) Schuster
Kathy (Murray) Thon
Leoma Zilska
Libby LaGoe
Lois (Dunn) Werner
Mary (Stirling) Lee
Patty (Davy) Colclough
Phillip Dole
Sharon (Bay) Renney
Sharon (Czyzewski) Smith
Steve Gallagher
Susan (Brooks) Camara
Terry (Aube) Kittle

1969
Allen Isaac
Ann (Eberhart) Haskill
Bruce Patterson
Gayla (Bergey) Weaver
Judi (Day) Cassidy-Hughes
Kathy (Owens) Evans
Kenn McJames
Lana Eberhart
Lee Ann Benic
Mary Robison
Shirley (Armstrong) Beemer
Steve Miller
Susan Smith
William Woodworth

1970
Alison (Drake) Gallagher
Chuck Lake Jr
Deana (Groves) Joseph
Gary Anderson
Gayla (Kleinhardt) Wiley
Jackie (Luke) Brilhart
Julie (Mahon-MacDonald) Isaac
Norma (Chapman) Allen
Ray Branstrom
Rhonda (Cain) McGuire
Rosemary (Palmer) Ash
Sue Guiett
William “Bill” Mogg

1971
Amy (Zilska) LeQuia
Connie (Wright) Anglin-Pallett
Ellyce Brinkerhoff
Jeanie (Bolle) Mishler
John Stephens
Judy (Gibson) Smedley-Goodwin
Karen (Chapman) Blankenship
Karen (Murray) Mordica
LuAnn (Allen) Louch
Ray Garver
Sue (Walters) Green
Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor
Tom Foss
Vicki (Bay) Gilreath
Vicki (Hacker) Scott

1972
Ann (Sexton) Ganz
Charma (Kleinhardt) Brian
Dennis Hacker
Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver
Regina (Randle) Agle
Sharon Johnson

1973 – NEW CLASS
Betty (Eberhart) Seibt
Dan Wild
Darlene (Seiter) Vagnozzi
Debbie (Jones) Smith
Donna (Williams) Kahler
Doug Randle
Faye (Schreur) McKee
John Kushmaul
Joleen (Garver) Mayhew
Julie (Dillon) Rande
Karen Kleinhardt
Loretta (Richardson) Wischmeyer
Mark Seibt
Marlene (McPhall) Dysinger
Marlene (Orvis) Bennett
Mary Jane (Parish) Randle
Michael  Rodgers
Richard Irwin
Sharon Lee (Allen) Cain
Sheila Hemstreet
Susan (Eaton) Sowle
Terri (Campbell) Marta
Thomas Bouchey
Victoria (Paisley) Drinkwine
Vivian “Vicki” (Schaeffer) Holovach
Wayne Berg Jr

TEACHERS
Joan (Bond) Miler (6th Grade Teacher )
Wayne Patterson

1973 DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE
(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)
Bill Schug
Darolyn Paxton
Debra Ellison
Doug Bell
Jerry Colwell
M Shannon Murphy
Pat White  (12-2017)
Terry Gibis
Wallace Bontrager

DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE
(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)

1940    William Wood (11/5/2017)
1941    Elizabeth (Bauder) Ervin  (05/2018)
1941    Lloyd “Oswald” Eberhart Jr  (06/24/2017)
1941    Theo (Allen) Mickle (F) (01/10/2018)
1942    Gail F. Sowle  Sr  (06/13/2018)
1942    Willard Koch   (12/14/2017)
1944    Ardeth (Cleveland) Helbling (08/31/2017)
1944    Helen (Murphy) McFarland  (2017)
1945    Joan  (Richard) Maxwell (2/6/2018)
1946    William Schlafley (01-05-2018)
1947    Roger Teale  (03/05/2018)
1948    Fred “Skip”  Busche (09/21/17)
1949    Dorothy Mae (Miller) Lamping  (06/03/2018)
1949    Elwood “Woodie” Worstell  (05/01/2018)
1950    Merle Dean Phillips  (12/4/2017)
1951    Darwin Severson  (2017)
1951    Marjorie (Kleiner) Phillips
1952    Donald Thayer  (12/2/2017)
1952    Joyce (Munsell) Dunn (07/04/2017)
1953    Beverly (McPhall) Randle  (11/19/2017)
1954    Norris Bay  (2018)
1955    Edward Newman  (05/04/2018)
1955    Stewart Gerow  (05/10/2018)
1956    Hazel “Marlene”(Nolan) Hales (10/11/2017)
1956    Sandy (Sandborn) Slater  (2018)
1956     Shirley (Randle) Skutt  (06/9/18)
1957     Sally (Walter) Butler  (2018)
1957    Gary Brown (12/29/2017)
1957    Robert Tubbs (07/11/2017)
1959    Charles Goodenow (08/29/2017)
1959    Donald Measel (03/24/2018)
1963    Dan Bolle (2018)
1963    John Russell (09/26/2017)
1965    Sharla (Haring) Mitchell  (3/7/18)
1966    Gerald Machul
1967    Candice (Witbeck) Norton (12/2017)
1968    Mike Hartzler  (2018)
1968    Shirley (Hampton) James  (12/13/2017)
1970    Bud Wiley   (06/20/2017)
1970    Daniel Ackerman (02/19/18)
1970    William  Rutter  (???)

