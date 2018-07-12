CHS alumni gather for 59th all-school reunion

July 12, 2018

By Karen (Branstrom) Prince

The Clare High School Alumni Association held their 59th Annual Reunion and Banquet June 16, 2018 at the Doherty Hotel, Clare, Michigan. Alumni Association Officers for 2017-2018: President: Susie Neff (1967)

Vice-President: Bruce Hales (1967) (not in attendance)

Secretary: Karen (Branstrom) Prince (1964)

Treasurer: Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty (1957).

President, Susie Neff welcomed and led 357 Alumni & Guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Followed by Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor (1971) who led attendees with “God Bless America” and the Clare Fight Song. Alumni also sang the 1st CHS Fight Song. Remembrance of the Veterans & Invocation given by William Stough (1951). After a delicious buffet luncheon at the Doherty Hotel, President Susie Neff began the meeting by announcing the classes who graduated 70 plus years ago. Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver welcomed the newly inducted class of 1973. Mary Jane (Parish) Randle (1973) gave the response. Billie (Luke) Willett (1967) congratulated the Golden Class of 1968 on their 50th Anniversary.

Mary (Stirling) Lee (1968) gave the response.

Sue Guiett (1970) Ruth Ann (Smith) Maniteau (1967) read the names of the deceased classmates from the past year and presented the flowers in tribute. President, Susie Neff, called the meeting to order. Secretary & Treasurer reports were approved & seconded as published in the program. The Benediction was offered by William Stough (1951). There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned. A special thank you goes out to the ladies on the Alumni Committee for helping set up and registering the guests and to the classmates that where there to greet our guests.

Following is the list of the 260 paid Alumni

1940 – (graduated 78 years ago)

Audrey (Willey) Beutler

Betty (Hampton) Finout

1941 – No attendance (77 years)

1942 – (76 years)

Kenneth Kapplinger

Ruth (Verrette) Cotter

1943 – (75 years)

Erma (Ott) Kleinhardt

Wesley Samborn

1944 – (74 years)

Donna (Gardner) Samborn

Garry Coveart

Henry Eberhart

1945 – No attendance (73 years)

1946 – (72 years)

Norman Schroeder

Ruth (Cleveland) Owens

Wilma (Worstell) Randall

1947 – (71 years)

Janet (Sills) Joslin

1948 – (70 years)

Ann (Bicknell) Kordenbrock

Bernice (Ackerman) Eberhart

Dawn (Gardner) Young

Joan (Marshall) Boettner

1949

Barbara Jean (Benchley) Boyd

Lynn Hahn

Robert Krell

1950

Donald Wallace

Dorothy (Gruno) Pudvay

Eugene Verrette

Peggy Ann ( Ruby) Dillon

Thomas Rodabaugh

1951

Betty (Thatcher) Stark

Clara (Seiter) Samborn

Darlene (Lear) Schunk

Duane Hatch

Geraldine (Brown) Hoover-David

Jane (Bicknell) Murton

Nelda (Montney) Murphy

Sarah (Pryor) Urbiha

William Stough

1952

Barbara (Thatcher) Everts

Dale Richardson

Donna (Artibee) Warrick

Johann (Smith) Nivison

Leila Louise (Clute) Weldon

Richard Nivison

Richard Smith

1953

Beverley (Winter) Mapes

Dorothy (Benchley) Cameron

Glenda (Haring) Baker

Lawrence Huntley

Madeline (Seiter) Brockway

Mary (Murphy) Wentworth

Shirley (Kile) Stambaugh

1954

Bertha Mae (Sharp) Stough

Carolyn ( Carter) Bay

Joan (Bates) Hopkins

John “Bill” White

Joyce (Kleinhardt) Schellhas

Lois (White) Zeller

Richard Clink

William D. Bailey

1955

Fred Miller

Myron Davis

1956

Carl Schaaf

Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty

Carol (White) Crawford

Dexter Hubel

Eileen (Gruno) Willer

Glenda (Rutter) Hartgrove

Jim Dwyer

Janet (Schaeffer) Lucy-Voss

Larry Seiter

Leon Stanley

Marjorie (Bradley) Lynch-Park

Patrick Pudvay

Reverday Benchley

Rosemary (Zimmerman) Taylor

Thomas Beatty

1957

Bill Carter

Carol (Bradley) Miller

Carolyn (VanHoose) Cobb

Daniel Bay

Donald Bay

Judy (Brown) Bay

Naomi (Barlow) Davis

Sharon Mair

1958

Dolores (Benchley) Collins

Floyd Fair

James Schaaf

Judy (White) Hubel

Lois (White) Meier

Mary (Maloney) Roe

Richard Roe

Robert G. Bailey

Ruth Ann (Miller) Donaldson

Sandy (Russell) Burch

1959

Barbara (Scheer) Krantz

Doris Ann (Court) Hebner

Georgia (Blackmore) Wild

Lois Lippold

Marlene (Haddox) Merillat

Milo “Mickey” Dingman

Silvia (Ames) Maxwell

1960

Carron (Randall) Nevill

Margo (Haring) Benchley

Richard Bolle

Ruth Jane (Schroeder) Leach

1961

Arvilla (Kirkpatrick) Weadle

Carol (Johnson) Cooper

Donna (Bell) Prather

Edward Williams

Janet Rose (Orvis) Hart

Janet (Hart) Slocum

Jeanne (Hart) Cruickshank

Jeff Raymond

Judy (Presley) Sitler

Karla Cooper

Kathleen McNerney

Michele (Drallette) Polakowski

Norm Davis

Paul Benchley

Robert Ames

Rodger Hicks

Wallace Northon

1962

Bernard Benchley

Betty (Miller) Finch

Gene Badgley

George Finch

James “Jim” Richardson

Leonard Strouse

1963

Gerry Prather

Gordon Carncross

Lois (Presley) McJames

Midge (Poeppleman) Breen

Richard “Dick” Sharp

Skip Breen

William McNerney

1964

Alice (VanSicklen) Richardson

Calla (House) Ringgenberg

David Krell

Ellen (Saul) Moon

Jerry Russell

Karen Day

Karen (Branstrom) Prince

Kathy (Kisnosky) Graves

Lana (Brinkerhoff) Barber

Rich Hughes

Robert Wood

Ruth Ann (Pelton) Reynolds

Sharon (Parkhurst) Russell

Susan (Perrine) Marlow

1965

Arlene (Bradley) Robison

Barbara (Calkins) Micka

Beverly (Haring) Carncross

Delite ( Kistler) Strouse

Doris (Simpson) Doherty

Flavious Hicks

Mary Beth (Rodabaugh) McDonald

Priscilla (Ervin) Thompson

Sue (Sogge) Murawski

Thomas Benchley

Tim Doherty

Tom Dunn

1966

Dennis Davis

Elaine (Calhoun) Kern

Elaine (Garver) Maynard

Gretchen Rodammer

Janet (Battle) Krell

Marilyn (LaVoye) Doyle

Nancy (Perrine) Orr

Naomi (Miller) Krell

Sandy (Owens) Sharp

Sharon (Peltier) Doxtader

Shirley (Walter) Ashley

Sue Ann (Foss) Thayer

Ted Papesh

Terry Eberhart

1967

Beverly (Calhoun) King

Billie (Luke) Willett

David Isaac

Donald Dunlop

Ellen (Ackerman) Warner

James Warner

Jim Eberhart

Jim Irwin Jr

Keith Akins

Ruth Anne (Smith) Maniteau

Sue (Smith) Prince

Susan (Eberhart) Granger

Susie Neff

Vince Allen

1968 – GOLDEN CLASS (50 years)

Ann (Miller) Alvarado

Archie Bell

Bruce Tiedeman

Janel (Hinkle) King

Jean (Witbeck) Loughmiller

Jovanna “Jody” (Hacker) Schuster

Kathy (Murray) Thon

Leoma Zilska

Libby LaGoe

Lois (Dunn) Werner

Mary (Stirling) Lee

Patty (Davy) Colclough

Phillip Dole

Sharon (Bay) Renney

Sharon (Czyzewski) Smith

Steve Gallagher

Susan (Brooks) Camara

Terry (Aube) Kittle

1969

Allen Isaac

Ann (Eberhart) Haskill

Bruce Patterson

Gayla (Bergey) Weaver

Judi (Day) Cassidy-Hughes

Kathy (Owens) Evans

Kenn McJames

Lana Eberhart

Lee Ann Benic

Mary Robison

Shirley (Armstrong) Beemer

Steve Miller

Susan Smith

William Woodworth

1970

Alison (Drake) Gallagher

Chuck Lake Jr

Deana (Groves) Joseph

Gary Anderson

Gayla (Kleinhardt) Wiley

Jackie (Luke) Brilhart

Julie (Mahon-MacDonald) Isaac

Norma (Chapman) Allen

Ray Branstrom

Rhonda (Cain) McGuire

Rosemary (Palmer) Ash

Sue Guiett

William “Bill” Mogg

1971

Amy (Zilska) LeQuia

Connie (Wright) Anglin-Pallett

Ellyce Brinkerhoff

Jeanie (Bolle) Mishler

John Stephens

Judy (Gibson) Smedley-Goodwin

Karen (Chapman) Blankenship

Karen (Murray) Mordica

LuAnn (Allen) Louch

Ray Garver

Sue (Walters) Green

Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor

Tom Foss

Vicki (Bay) Gilreath

Vicki (Hacker) Scott

1972

Ann (Sexton) Ganz

Charma (Kleinhardt) Brian

Dennis Hacker

Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver

Regina (Randle) Agle

Sharon Johnson

1973 – NEW CLASS

Betty (Eberhart) Seibt

Dan Wild

Darlene (Seiter) Vagnozzi

Debbie (Jones) Smith

Donna (Williams) Kahler

Doug Randle

Faye (Schreur) McKee

John Kushmaul

Joleen (Garver) Mayhew

Julie (Dillon) Rande

Karen Kleinhardt

Loretta (Richardson) Wischmeyer

Mark Seibt

Marlene (McPhall) Dysinger

Marlene (Orvis) Bennett

Mary Jane (Parish) Randle

Michael Rodgers

Richard Irwin

Sharon Lee (Allen) Cain

Sheila Hemstreet

Susan (Eaton) Sowle

Terri (Campbell) Marta

Thomas Bouchey

Victoria (Paisley) Drinkwine

Vivian “Vicki” (Schaeffer) Holovach

Wayne Berg Jr

TEACHERS

Joan (Bond) Miler (6th Grade Teacher )

Wayne Patterson

1973 DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE

(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)

Bill Schug

Darolyn Paxton

Debra Ellison

Doug Bell

Jerry Colwell

M Shannon Murphy

Pat White (12-2017)

Terry Gibis

Wallace Bontrager

DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE

(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)

1940 William Wood (11/5/2017)

1941 Elizabeth (Bauder) Ervin (05/2018)

1941 Lloyd “Oswald” Eberhart Jr (06/24/2017)

1941 Theo (Allen) Mickle (F) (01/10/2018)

1942 Gail F. Sowle Sr (06/13/2018)

1942 Willard Koch (12/14/2017)

1944 Ardeth (Cleveland) Helbling (08/31/2017)

1944 Helen (Murphy) McFarland (2017)

1945 Joan (Richard) Maxwell (2/6/2018)

1946 William Schlafley (01-05-2018)

1947 Roger Teale (03/05/2018)

1948 Fred “Skip” Busche (09/21/17)

1949 Dorothy Mae (Miller) Lamping (06/03/2018)

1949 Elwood “Woodie” Worstell (05/01/2018)

1950 Merle Dean Phillips (12/4/2017)

1951 Darwin Severson (2017)

1951 Marjorie (Kleiner) Phillips

1952 Donald Thayer (12/2/2017)

1952 Joyce (Munsell) Dunn (07/04/2017)

1953 Beverly (McPhall) Randle (11/19/2017)

1954 Norris Bay (2018)

1955 Edward Newman (05/04/2018)

1955 Stewart Gerow (05/10/2018)

1956 Hazel “Marlene”(Nolan) Hales (10/11/2017)

1956 Sandy (Sandborn) Slater (2018)

1956 Shirley (Randle) Skutt (06/9/18)

1957 Sally (Walter) Butler (2018)

1957 Gary Brown (12/29/2017)

1957 Robert Tubbs (07/11/2017)

1959 Charles Goodenow (08/29/2017)

1959 Donald Measel (03/24/2018)

1963 Dan Bolle (2018)

1963 John Russell (09/26/2017)

1965 Sharla (Haring) Mitchell (3/7/18)

1966 Gerald Machul

1967 Candice (Witbeck) Norton (12/2017)

1968 Mike Hartzler (2018)

1968 Shirley (Hampton) James (12/13/2017)

1970 Bud Wiley (06/20/2017)

1970 Daniel Ackerman (02/19/18)

1970 William Rutter (???)