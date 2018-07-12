CHS alumni gather for 59th all-school reunion

July 12, 2018
By Karen (Branstrom) Prince
The Clare High School Alumni Association held their 59th Annual Reunion and Banquet June 16, 2018 at the Doherty Hotel, Clare, Michigan. Alumni Association Officers for 2017-2018: President: Susie Neff (1967)
Vice-President: Bruce Hales (1967) (not in attendance)
Secretary: Karen (Branstrom) Prince (1964)
Treasurer: Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty (1957).
President, Susie Neff welcomed and led 357 Alumni & Guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Followed by Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor (1971) who led attendees with “God Bless America” and the Clare Fight Song. Alumni also sang the 1st CHS Fight Song. Remembrance of the Veterans & Invocation given by William Stough (1951). After a delicious buffet luncheon at the Doherty Hotel, President Susie Neff began the meeting by announcing the classes who graduated 70 plus years ago. Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver welcomed the newly inducted class of 1973. Mary Jane (Parish) Randle (1973) gave the response. Billie (Luke) Willett (1967) congratulated the Golden Class of 1968 on their 50th Anniversary.
Mary (Stirling) Lee (1968) gave the response.
Sue Guiett (1970) Ruth Ann (Smith) Maniteau (1967) read the names of the deceased classmates from the past year and presented the flowers in tribute. President, Susie Neff, called the meeting to order. Secretary & Treasurer reports were approved & seconded as published in the program. The Benediction was offered by William Stough (1951). There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned. A special thank you goes out to the ladies on the Alumni Committee for helping set up and registering the guests and to the classmates that where there to greet our guests.
Following is the list of the 260 paid Alumni
1940 – (graduated 78 years ago)
Audrey (Willey) Beutler
Betty (Hampton) Finout
1941 – No attendance (77 years)
1942 – (76 years)
Kenneth Kapplinger
Ruth (Verrette) Cotter
1943 – (75 years)
Erma (Ott) Kleinhardt
Wesley Samborn
1944 – (74 years)
Donna (Gardner) Samborn
Garry Coveart
Henry Eberhart
1945 – No attendance (73 years)
1946 – (72 years)
Norman Schroeder
Ruth (Cleveland) Owens
Wilma (Worstell) Randall
1947 – (71 years)
Janet (Sills) Joslin
1948 – (70 years)
Ann (Bicknell) Kordenbrock
Bernice (Ackerman) Eberhart
Dawn (Gardner) Young
Joan (Marshall) Boettner
1949
Barbara Jean (Benchley) Boyd
Lynn Hahn
Robert Krell
1950
Donald Wallace
Dorothy (Gruno) Pudvay
Eugene Verrette
Peggy Ann ( Ruby) Dillon
Thomas Rodabaugh
1951
Betty (Thatcher) Stark
Clara (Seiter) Samborn
Darlene (Lear) Schunk
Duane Hatch
Geraldine (Brown) Hoover-David
Jane (Bicknell) Murton
Nelda (Montney) Murphy
Sarah (Pryor) Urbiha
William Stough
1952
Barbara (Thatcher) Everts
Dale Richardson
Donna (Artibee) Warrick
Johann (Smith) Nivison
Leila Louise (Clute) Weldon
Richard Nivison
Richard Smith
1953
Beverley (Winter) Mapes
Dorothy (Benchley) Cameron
Glenda (Haring) Baker
Lawrence Huntley
Madeline (Seiter) Brockway
Mary (Murphy) Wentworth
Shirley (Kile) Stambaugh
1954
Bertha Mae (Sharp) Stough
Carolyn ( Carter) Bay
Joan (Bates) Hopkins
John “Bill” White
Joyce (Kleinhardt) Schellhas
Lois (White) Zeller
Richard Clink
William D. Bailey
1955
Fred Miller
Myron Davis
1956
Carl Schaaf
Carol (Kleinhardt) Beatty
Carol (White) Crawford
Dexter Hubel
Eileen (Gruno) Willer
Glenda (Rutter) Hartgrove
Jim Dwyer
Janet (Schaeffer) Lucy-Voss
Larry Seiter
Leon Stanley
Marjorie (Bradley) Lynch-Park
Patrick Pudvay
Reverday Benchley
Rosemary (Zimmerman) Taylor
Thomas Beatty
1957
Bill Carter
Carol (Bradley) Miller
Carolyn (VanHoose) Cobb
Daniel Bay
Donald Bay
Judy (Brown) Bay
Naomi (Barlow) Davis
Sharon Mair
1958
Dolores (Benchley) Collins
Floyd Fair
James Schaaf
Judy (White) Hubel
Lois (White) Meier
Mary (Maloney) Roe
Richard Roe
Robert G. Bailey
Ruth Ann (Miller) Donaldson
Sandy (Russell) Burch
1959
Barbara (Scheer) Krantz
Doris Ann (Court) Hebner
Georgia (Blackmore) Wild
Lois Lippold
Marlene (Haddox) Merillat
Milo “Mickey” Dingman
Silvia (Ames) Maxwell
1960
Carron (Randall) Nevill
Margo (Haring) Benchley
Richard Bolle
Ruth Jane (Schroeder) Leach
1961
Arvilla (Kirkpatrick) Weadle
Carol (Johnson) Cooper
Donna (Bell) Prather
Edward Williams
Janet Rose (Orvis) Hart
Janet (Hart) Slocum
Jeanne (Hart) Cruickshank
Jeff Raymond
Judy (Presley) Sitler
Karla Cooper
Kathleen McNerney
Michele (Drallette) Polakowski
Norm Davis
Paul Benchley
Robert Ames
Rodger Hicks
Wallace Northon
1962
Bernard Benchley
Betty (Miller) Finch
Gene Badgley
George Finch
James “Jim” Richardson
Leonard Strouse
1963
Gerry Prather
Gordon Carncross
Lois (Presley) McJames
Midge (Poeppleman) Breen
Richard “Dick” Sharp
Skip Breen
William McNerney
1964
Alice (VanSicklen) Richardson
Calla (House) Ringgenberg
David Krell
Ellen (Saul) Moon
Jerry Russell
Karen Day
Karen (Branstrom) Prince
Kathy (Kisnosky) Graves
Lana (Brinkerhoff) Barber
Rich Hughes
Robert Wood
Ruth Ann (Pelton) Reynolds
Sharon (Parkhurst) Russell
Susan (Perrine) Marlow
1965
Arlene (Bradley) Robison
Barbara (Calkins) Micka
Beverly (Haring) Carncross
Delite ( Kistler) Strouse
Doris (Simpson) Doherty
Flavious Hicks
Mary Beth (Rodabaugh) McDonald
Priscilla (Ervin) Thompson
Sue (Sogge) Murawski
Thomas Benchley
Tim Doherty
Tom Dunn
1966
Dennis Davis
Elaine (Calhoun) Kern
Elaine (Garver) Maynard
Gretchen Rodammer
Janet (Battle) Krell
Marilyn (LaVoye) Doyle
Nancy (Perrine) Orr
Naomi (Miller) Krell
Sandy (Owens) Sharp
Sharon (Peltier) Doxtader
Shirley (Walter) Ashley
Sue Ann (Foss) Thayer
Ted Papesh
Terry Eberhart
1967
Beverly (Calhoun) King
Billie (Luke) Willett
David Isaac
Donald Dunlop
Ellen (Ackerman) Warner
James Warner
Jim Eberhart
Jim Irwin Jr
Keith Akins
Ruth Anne (Smith) Maniteau
Sue (Smith) Prince
Susan (Eberhart) Granger
Susie Neff
Vince Allen
1968 – GOLDEN CLASS (50 years)
Ann (Miller) Alvarado
Archie Bell
Bruce Tiedeman
Janel (Hinkle) King
Jean (Witbeck) Loughmiller
Jovanna “Jody” (Hacker) Schuster
Kathy (Murray) Thon
Leoma Zilska
Libby LaGoe
Lois (Dunn) Werner
Mary (Stirling) Lee
Patty (Davy) Colclough
Phillip Dole
Sharon (Bay) Renney
Sharon (Czyzewski) Smith
Steve Gallagher
Susan (Brooks) Camara
Terry (Aube) Kittle
1969
Allen Isaac
Ann (Eberhart) Haskill
Bruce Patterson
Gayla (Bergey) Weaver
Judi (Day) Cassidy-Hughes
Kathy (Owens) Evans
Kenn McJames
Lana Eberhart
Lee Ann Benic
Mary Robison
Shirley (Armstrong) Beemer
Steve Miller
Susan Smith
William Woodworth
1970
Alison (Drake) Gallagher
Chuck Lake Jr
Deana (Groves) Joseph
Gary Anderson
Gayla (Kleinhardt) Wiley
Jackie (Luke) Brilhart
Julie (Mahon-MacDonald) Isaac
Norma (Chapman) Allen
Ray Branstrom
Rhonda (Cain) McGuire
Rosemary (Palmer) Ash
Sue Guiett
William “Bill” Mogg
1971
Amy (Zilska) LeQuia
Connie (Wright) Anglin-Pallett
Ellyce Brinkerhoff
Jeanie (Bolle) Mishler
John Stephens
Judy (Gibson) Smedley-Goodwin
Karen (Chapman) Blankenship
Karen (Murray) Mordica
LuAnn (Allen) Louch
Ray Garver
Sue (Walters) Green
Sylvia (Brooks) Taylor
Tom Foss
Vicki (Bay) Gilreath
Vicki (Hacker) Scott
1972
Ann (Sexton) Ganz
Charma (Kleinhardt) Brian
Dennis Hacker
Jeanette (Pudvay) Garver
Regina (Randle) Agle
Sharon Johnson
1973 – NEW CLASS
Betty (Eberhart) Seibt
Dan Wild
Darlene (Seiter) Vagnozzi
Debbie (Jones) Smith
Donna (Williams) Kahler
Doug Randle
Faye (Schreur) McKee
John Kushmaul
Joleen (Garver) Mayhew
Julie (Dillon) Rande
Karen Kleinhardt
Loretta (Richardson) Wischmeyer
Mark Seibt
Marlene (McPhall) Dysinger
Marlene (Orvis) Bennett
Mary Jane (Parish) Randle
Michael Rodgers
Richard Irwin
Sharon Lee (Allen) Cain
Sheila Hemstreet
Susan (Eaton) Sowle
Terri (Campbell) Marta
Thomas Bouchey
Victoria (Paisley) Drinkwine
Vivian “Vicki” (Schaeffer) Holovach
Wayne Berg Jr
TEACHERS
Joan (Bond) Miler (6th Grade Teacher )
Wayne Patterson
1973 DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE
(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)
Bill Schug
Darolyn Paxton
Debra Ellison
Doug Bell
Jerry Colwell
M Shannon Murphy
Pat White (12-2017)
Terry Gibis
Wallace Bontrager
DECEASED CLASSMATES TO DATE
(June 17, 2017-June 16, 2018)
1940 William Wood (11/5/2017)
1941 Elizabeth (Bauder) Ervin (05/2018)
1941 Lloyd “Oswald” Eberhart Jr (06/24/2017)
1941 Theo (Allen) Mickle (F) (01/10/2018)
1942 Gail F. Sowle Sr (06/13/2018)
1942 Willard Koch (12/14/2017)
1944 Ardeth (Cleveland) Helbling (08/31/2017)
1944 Helen (Murphy) McFarland (2017)
1945 Joan (Richard) Maxwell (2/6/2018)
1946 William Schlafley (01-05-2018)
1947 Roger Teale (03/05/2018)
1948 Fred “Skip” Busche (09/21/17)
1949 Dorothy Mae (Miller) Lamping (06/03/2018)
1949 Elwood “Woodie” Worstell (05/01/2018)
1950 Merle Dean Phillips (12/4/2017)
1951 Darwin Severson (2017)
1951 Marjorie (Kleiner) Phillips
1952 Donald Thayer (12/2/2017)
1952 Joyce (Munsell) Dunn (07/04/2017)
1953 Beverly (McPhall) Randle (11/19/2017)
1954 Norris Bay (2018)
1955 Edward Newman (05/04/2018)
1955 Stewart Gerow (05/10/2018)
1956 Hazel “Marlene”(Nolan) Hales (10/11/2017)
1956 Sandy (Sandborn) Slater (2018)
1956 Shirley (Randle) Skutt (06/9/18)
1957 Sally (Walter) Butler (2018)
1957 Gary Brown (12/29/2017)
1957 Robert Tubbs (07/11/2017)
1959 Charles Goodenow (08/29/2017)
1959 Donald Measel (03/24/2018)
1963 Dan Bolle (2018)
1963 John Russell (09/26/2017)
1965 Sharla (Haring) Mitchell (3/7/18)
1966 Gerald Machul
1967 Candice (Witbeck) Norton (12/2017)
1968 Mike Hartzler (2018)
1968 Shirley (Hampton) James (12/13/2017)
1970 Bud Wiley (06/20/2017)
1970 Daniel Ackerman (02/19/18)
1970 William Rutter (???)
Recent Comments