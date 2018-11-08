CHS honors veterans

November 8, 2018

By Ryan Reed

CHS intern

On November 9th, Clare High School will hold an assembly to honor the Veterans that have served our country. Veterans are even allowed to visit the school during the assembly and watch students literally sing their praise and listen to speeches from the principal and the students who have relatives that joined that served our country.

Students in art class will be creating artwork based on the Veterans Day theme. It’s not a contest to see who can draw the best, it’s to show the respect for the veterans and to honor the ones that passed.

The Clare High School principal said, “ This assembly is an awesome way to honor the people who gave us freedom.”

Clare High School student, Charlie Brown added, “I think it’s great that we set a day aside just to recognize our Veterans because we don’t do it enough.”

Another student, Jayce Miller added, “It’s nice we can show our respect for our Veterans.”

Veterans day is held annually at the school and people take it seriously. Students in 7th through 12th grade will be part of the assembly and be able to take a look at the artwork that has been created.