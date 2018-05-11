Citizen Review Panels pass out money

May 11, 2018

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties recently held their Citizen Review Panels in each county, as volunteers came out to evaluate grant requests and make funding recommendations for 17 grant applications in Clare County, and 19 in Gladwin County.

The Citizen Review Panel is integral to what United Way does as an organization. The panels ensure that locally-raised money is distributed back into the Clare and Gladwin communities in a manner that allows maximum involvement for interested residents.

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is grateful for the community members who came out to hear presentations and make recommendations. Their participation helps our communities Live United.