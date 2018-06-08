City commission adopts $8 million budget

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A budget totaling $8,011,174.26 in expenditures and $7,760,322.07 in revenues was adopted for the coming year at the Clare City Commission meeting Monday evening.

Treasurer Steven Kingsbury noted that the total expenditures include $2,050,330.79 in capital improvements.

At the meeting he also noted that the reconstruction of Dryer Street will cost $10,000; another $29,000 will reconstruct nearly all of the sidewalks on the east side of the City.

He said Waste Management collection fees will increase by 36 cents to cover their recycling charges.

The expense budget for Major Streets will be $124,287.32 and the Local Street Fund expenditures are $151,198.32.

The Commission also approved the 17.5 millage rate for the coming year – the same as last year, and approved a millage rate for parks at .75 and streets at 3.0. Both are voted villages.

The adopted resolution includes a 1 percent penalty on unpaid summer taxes on September 1st and ½ percent each month thereafter until paid, with a total of 6 percent due in February, 2019. Summer taxes are due on August 31st. A one percent administrative fee was approved for both summer and winter taxes.

A two percent increase was approved on sewer rates and a three percent on water rates in the city. The City’s base billing rate for utilities will increase by 2.27 percent.

The fee and rate schedule for the coming year was also approved.

Presentations at the meeting Monday included a Region VII AAA (Area on Aging) presentation by Mr. Gina Kolevar on the programs and services of the agency in Clare County. “We help people stay in their own community through two programs, the My Choice waver and our Care Management for those over 65 or handicapped,” she said, saying the agency served 1,940 in 1016.

Representatives from the Beta Sole Foundation were also on hand to request a Charitable Gaming License Resolutions from the City.

The foundation provides mentorship with professionals for high school students, skill building and scholarships, said Anthony Demasi. The City’s resolution will allow the organization to conduct fund raising to support their community programs.

Other business at the City meeting included:

*Closing out the Community Development Block Grant’s Downtown Facade Grant totaling $333,852 which began in 2015. The grant has helped fund improvement to six commercial buildings downtown including The Venue and three buildings owned by Cops and Doughnuts. Two others, Downtown Millie’s and Brewin’ on McEwan withdrew from the program, City Manager Ken Hibl said, but four new facades are now complete. He also said, “The improvements to these building have made a significant aesthetic impact to the entire downtown district.”

*Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman introduced three new firefighters who have recently completed 200 hours of training.

*Approval of the $13,178.40 purchase of pagers and radios for the Clare Fire Department from two low bidders – Digicom Global for $11,403.40 and a portable Motorola Radio from Crouch Equipment for $1,525 plus $250 for a state programming fee.

The Commission also approved the payment of bills totaling $59,003.17.