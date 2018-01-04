City of Clare looking for new ICE grant

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare City Commissioners agreed Tuesday evening to allow City Manager Ken Hibl to pursue an application for an ICE (Michigan Economic Development Corporation Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement) Grant for continued infrastructure improvements in the City.

The discussion flowed the close out of the existing ICE Grant, which funded most of the six blocks of improvements to Ann Arbor Trail.

Hibl had outlined three of the City’s needs including replacing four inch water mains with eight inch, paving gravel streets in the City and funding the water tower adjacent to the new Recreational Complex on the south edge of the City.

Commissioner Bob Bonham said he felt upgrading four inch water mains to eight inch supply lines was the top priority and the rest of the Commission agreed. Hibl said he would begin the process have City engineers outline the scope and cost of a water main improvement project.

The Ann Arbor Trail project, originally for three blocks of improvements including upgrading the water mains, and reconstructing the roadway (with curbs, storm water collection fire protection and repaving), actually cost about $100,000 less than expected, Hibl said, and allowed the project to cover six blocks instead. Total cost of the expanded project was $508,858. The project was completed in October.

The commission held a Public Hearing and approved the Grant Close-Out.

Hibl said he expects that a future ICE grant for the City, if approved, would pay about the same portion of a project, about 82 percent with 18 percent funded through the City.

In his City Manager’s report, Hibl told the Commission that recent donations have reduced the amount needed to complete the renovations of the old historic Clare Railroad Depot have raised $35,000 of the $50,000 goal.

A Wednesday update from Diane Lyon, City Clerk and Depot Committee member said that recent donations include $5,000 from Jeff and JJ Poet; $4,000 from Ed and Faith McNeilly; $1,000 donations from Sandy Doherty, AJ Doherty, Rick Moser and MidMichigan Health; $250 from Robert Knapp; $100 from Sharon Mair and a $1,100 brick purchase from Sam and Judy Brankel. “The Clare Railroad Depot Steering Committee only needs to raise another $32,000 to get occupancy and the doors open to the public,” Lyon said.

Also in his report, Hibl said, “We requested and have receive approval for architectural landscape design assistance from Michigan State University for the City’s downtown gateway project.” He said a doctorate student, an advance degree student and an undergraduate student will design the project as part of their spring curriculum for a cost of $3,000.

The gateway project is planned for the property donated to the City by Consumers Energy (their former location). The donation was contingent on the development of a gateway to the City within five years.

Hibl said a committee including representatives from the Commission, Planning Commission, Downtown Development Authority, downtown business group and Clare residents would be formed to assist in the planning and oversee the project.

In another matter, former Clare businessman, community leader, City Commissioner and City Mayor Willard (Bill) Koch, who died December 14th, was honored by the City Commission.

A resolution honoring Koch was presented to his son Tom Koch and daughter Amy Koch at the meeting. Tom said his father “deeply loved the community,” and that he would have been “deeply honored” by the City’s recognition.

Other business at the City meeting included:

*A second reading and approval of an amendment to the City Ordinance concerning communication towers in the City.

*Approval to excuse Mayor Pat Humphrey for the second February and first March meeting of the Commission.

*Approval of an amendment extending the contract for Hibl for two years with a three percent salary increase. Cost to the City will be approximately $2,100 in the first year and $2,300 the second year.

*A report from City Treasurer Steven Kingsbury that included the information that part of Clare’s total debt is at 76 percent capacity, mostly due to the loan for the Fire Department’s new aerial unit. He said the City’s total debt is 23.7 percent of what is allowed by statute. He also noted that the final grant reimbursement due from MEDC (the Michigan Economic Development Corporation) is $370,000 and said the City’s Revenue Sharing for September and October is up over $3,000 from last year and that Act 51 Road Funding distributions increased $26,000 from July to December over the previous year.

*Hibl reported that the Fire Contract with Vernon Township has expired and that they have asked that their millage be decreased. He said he would speak to the Fire Council about their request.

* Approval of bills totaling $69,986.22.