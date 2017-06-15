City-wide garage sales kick-off festival

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



For more than 30 years, a big part of the annual Fourth of July celebrations is Summerfest in Clare.

Once again Clare’s celebration begins early. The 31st annual Summerfest celebration will be held June 23, 24 and 25th in with the majority of events scheduled for Friday, June 24.

But the fun really begins on Thursday.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday the annual city-wide garage sales will be held. Register your event with the Clare Chamber by calling 386-2552, or online at www.claremichigan.com. Sale goers can get a Google map of all the locations on the Chamber website.

To add to the fun, a brand new “Junk in the Trunk Sale” will be held Thursday through Saturday at the historic Clare Depot’s yard. Want to participate? It’s only $15 per vehicle. Load up your car with your gems and come down to the depot. Again, for information call the Chamber or visit their website.

After a long day of shopping, relax under the City Water Tower. Thursday evening come to the Clare City Park where the Clare Summer Concert Series will feature classic rock by Night shift from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Cops and Doughnuts. Also at the park there will be a special booth for kids sponsored by the Clare Great Start Collaborative.

Friday activities at Shamrock Park include;

*Witbeck’s free picnic beginning at 6 p.m.;

*The famous 18th annual Teddy Bear Races sponsored by Maury Irwin of State Farm at 6 p.m. with registration from 5 to 6 p.m. for three, four and five year olds. Winners get a teddy bear and all children participating will get a Teddy Bear Race T-Shirt. Sign up between 5 and 6 p.m. and the races begin at 6 p.m.

*Also at 6 p.m. will be “Play on the Way,” outdoor games and Arts and Crafts by Central Michigan University Mobile Recreation.

*From 6 to 8 p.m. there will be a Children’s Activity Pavilion and Bounce House presented by the Discovery Museum.

*For the older set, from 6 to 9 p.m. Teen Adventures (ages 20 and up) will feature an inflatable obstacle course, potato sack races and three-legged races. A $5 wristband is needed to participate.

*At 8 p.m. the Gateway Community Band Concert will take place in the pavilion.

* Wind up the evening at Shamrock Park where at 10 p.m. (or at dusk) the fireworks will shoot off over Lake Shamrock.

Other events are planned as well.

Friday evening, there will be an Outdoor Movie Night at Mid Michigan Community College (Harrison campus) featuring Disney/s Live Action Beauty and the Beast. The event begins at 8 p.m. and the movie begins at 9:30 p.m.

More fun is scheduled at Gateway Lanes. Both Friday and Saturday evening there will be Family Rock & Glow Bowling and Karaoke.

On Saturday the Sweat Shaker Mountain Bike Race will begin at 10 a.m. at MMCC’s Harrison campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Saturday evening enjoy a live Concert at The Venue (corner of Fourth and McEwan) by Kari Lynch. Cost is $35. The concert is sponsored by Cops & Doughnuts.

Summerfest fun isn’t over until Sunday this year.

There will be a Fly-in Pancake Breakfast at the Clare Municipal Airport from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m and after you fill up on pancakes, The Mid Michigan Brass Band Concert will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Clare City Park.

Summerfest’s sponsors this year include Witbeck’s Family Foods, Clare Auto Sales, Kyle’s Manufacturing, Chemical Bank, Accu-Air Heating and Cooling, Buccilli’s Pizza, Colville Crop Insurance, Cops and Doughnuts, Crazy Kettle Corn, Cycle Works, Letherer Truss Inc., and Protech Cabling Systems Inc.

For more information about Summerfest, call the Clare Chamber at 989-386-2442 or email chamber@claremichigan.com.