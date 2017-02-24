Clare approves FD radio purchase

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Fire Department will have five new portable radios after the City Commission approved the $8,331.25 purchase Monday evening. The Fire Department chose Digicom Global of Troy from several quotes received for the equipment. The new 2016 models were discounted because they are last year’s models and include a spare battery for each one.

Although the department requested quotes from multiple vendors, Commissioner Bob Bonham recommended using a sealed bid process for future purchases that exceed $5,000.

A $2,500 Department of Natural Resources grant will reduce the cost of the equipment. The Commission also honored part time police officer Natasha Seymour who is leaving her part-time position with Clare to accept a full-time position with the Saginaw Police Department.

Seymour has been a part-time officer since July 2015. City Manager Ken Hibl said, “She has served the residents of our City with absolute professionalism and distinction. The City Commission is asked for formally recognize Officer Seymour for her great service.”

The Commission also approved a motion to begin the process to abandon a portion of the right of way on Beech Street south of First Street. Hibl reported, “The City’s right-of-way for the one-block portion of Beech Street south of First Street is 80’ wide – 14’ wider than the City’s typical residential street and in excess of the City’s needs. The wide ROW is detrimental to typical property rights enjoyed by other property owners and significantly increases the City’s costs to maintain the street environment within this ROW. The current street structure is in deplorable condition – presently one of the worst paved streets in Clare – and is on our priority list to reconstruct this year. Consequently, it is in the City’s best interests and in the best interests of the property owners along this street to abandon the portion of the ROW that is excessive to our needs.”

Other business at the Clare City meeting Monday included:

*A report from Hibl that two new temporary, part-time employees, Bremdam Carrick of Weidman as a temporary Department of Public Works employee and Bret Hively of AuGres as a new part-time employee in the Water Department. The new employees will fill slots temporarily vacated by Mitch Canal and Sam Eberhart until their return.

*Hibl also reported that the Regional Municipal Finance Event dates have been set for May 2 and 3.

*As part of the Consent Agenda, Steve Barnes was appointed to the Clare Planning Commission.

* Hibl reported, “We received Recreational Complex bids from four local, reputable contractors – all exceeded our available funds for the project. Consequently, we are modifying the scope of work and send the modified scope back to the four contractors that provided us the initial bids with a request to provide us new proposed bids on the modified scope in time to present them to you for consideration at our March 6th meeting.

*The Commission approved bills totaling $89,604.69.

Photo (forwarded)

Officer Natasha Seymour received a plaque of recognition for her service to the city from Mayor Pro Tem Jean McConnell.