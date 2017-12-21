Clare approves final payment for AA Trail

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following a meeting between Clare City, Gourdie-Fraser and McGuirk Sand and Gravel, the agreement on the final amount due for the City’s Ann Arbor Trail Rehabilitation Project was determined and the Commission was able to approve the $20,952.75 payment enabling the completion of that project.

In his written report to the board, City Manager Ken Hibl said that the City has been informed that the Mt. Mt. Pleasant MDOT TSC have scheduled a rehabilitation project for the section of US-10 from the US-10/127 intersection east to the Isabella County Line in 2019. He said MDOT has also scheduled three other projects for 2019 that will affect the city: a mill & fill project for all of US-127 between Mt. Pleasant and Clare; a bridge project for the US-127 bridge that crosses M-15 and the Pere Marquette Rail-Trail adjacent to the City’s south industrial park; and replacement of both Tobacco River box culverts on US-127. “We anticipate that multiple lane closures and detours will be associated with all of these projects,” Hibl reported.

In another matter the City approved an Intergovernmental Agreement for the purchase of cell phones for official communication only.

City Manager Ken Hibl’s agenda report said that “Current laws make all call information and all data on private cell phones owned by Government employees and used for government business subject to public disclosure.” He continued, “The Clare County Sheriff Department (CCSD) provides cell phones to the members of its department and has offered to extend its program to our police department…providing our three mobile phones to be used by our officers for public business at a cost of $51.00 per month.

The change from using officers own phones will save the City money, Acting City Manager Steve Kingsbury told the Commission. Formerly officers were reimbursed for business use on their own phones.

The Commission also held the first reading on an ordinance updating their telecommunications tower requirements. Kingsbury said the City has been contacted by a cell phone provider about placing a nearly 200 foot tower on City property. Before it could be approved or denied, the ordinance will need to be updated. Hibl said in his report, “…the request caused us to review our current ordinance codes pertaining to telecommunications towers and found them to be totally inadequate.”

In his City Manager’s Report Hibl state that the Clare Planning Commission has approved two special use permits: one for Ten-16 to move its counseling and rehabilitation services from the hospital to a residence located at 805 Beech Street and the second to all a Group Day Care Facility at 1111 Park Street.

He also updated the Commission on a proposed agreement with Grant Township to allow four properties with expiring Annexation Agreements to including them in the UCA (Urban Cooperation Agreement) with Grant Township. Grant submitted the request to their attorney.

Other business at the meeting Monday evening included:

*Approval of a resolution allowing the Clare Wrestling Club to apply for a State Gaming License allowing fund raising events.

*Approval of a meeting excusal for Mayo Pro-tem Jean McConnell for the December 18 meeting.