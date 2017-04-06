Clare approves purchase of new Jaws of Life tools

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Photos provided by Clare Fire Department

Clare’s Fire Department will soon have new state-of-the-art lightweight battery operated Jaws of Life tools to replace the 17-year-old equipment used on rescue runs.

After a presentation and lengthy discussion at the Clare City meeting Monday evening the Commission voted unanimously to accept the bid of $26,600 from Apollo Fire Equipment of Romeo for the Spreader, Cutter and Ram tools, an A/C Power Adapter and extra batteries.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the Fire Council had approved $35,000 for the purchase and that members of surrounding fire departments had “tested” equipment for each of four bidders. He said equipment from Apollo equipment was in use at many departments around Michigan and that the Hurst extrication equipment had an excellent reputation.

In his agenda report, City Manager Ken Hibl said, “…the extrication tools are one of the department’s most essential and crucial life-saving pieces of equipment.” The old Jaws tools (two of them) are hydraulically powered, allowing only the use of one at a time, and heavy, requiring two firefighters to operate.

During a presentation showing pictures of the new tools, Chief Chapman said the new generation of tools are battery powered, lightweight and require only one firefighter to operate. They also provide twice as much cutting and torsion strength, from 5,000 psi to 10,000 psi.

He also said that the recent sale of vehicles brought in about $10,000 more than estimated and the remainder would be paid from the Fire Fund. Chapman said he would attempt to sell the old equipment for $5,000 but if he was unsuccessful, Apollo was offering a $1,000 trade in.

The new Jaws of Life tools should arrive in six weeks, Hibl’s report said. In another matter, the Commission approved a low bid of $33,444 from Murin Company of Freeland to prepare and seed the soccer fields at the new Recreation Complex.

Seeding the fields was originally included in the completion of the basic construction of the complex, but those bids exceeded available resources and were about $70,000 over budget, Hibl wrote in his agenda report. He said a decision was made to bid the seeding work separately so the soccer fields would be ready for use this fall.

Since the City previously approved bonding for the project, funds are available through the bonds for the seeding. Another agenda item was discussion on the Recreation Complex bids. Bids solicited earlier were rejected because they “were significantly over budget,” Hibl reported.



He wrote, “We sat down with our engineer and reviewed the line item in the project scope of work and deleted line items that we could do ourselves or purchase ourselves for less than what the contractors proposed.”

Despite that he said, “…the next round of bids came in significantly over budget (approximately $70,000), so we again rejected all bids and reviewed our project scope of work.” He said they decided to solicit seeding bids independently and by doing so, the seeding bids were about $9,000 less than the line item on the latest round of bids.

He wrote that more discussion with contractors was ongoing and their suggestions and ideas would be brought back to the Commission. Hibl said that nearly $80,000 has been raised and donated for the Recreation Complex. Bonding was approved for $345,000 and that $270,483 is available and must be used to defray cost of the new complex. He said the goal was to use those funds in the current fiscal year.

In other business at the meeting Monday:

* Recognition, Tribute and Honor was given for the life of Ruby Koch, one of the City’s long-lime business leaders, a most beloved citizen and great community ambassador. Mrs. Koch died March 24.

*Approval was given to transfer the personal property tax abatement for Advanced Battery Concepts due to their recent move to the Clare North Industrial Park.

*Approval of the reappointment of Matt Miller to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for an additional three-year term.

Approval of bills totaling $83,972.35.