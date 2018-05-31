Clare Area Chamber of Commerce hires new director

May 31, 2018

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce hired a new Executive Director, Damon DuBois, after Lori Schuh resigned to pursue an alternative career.

DuBois earned his Associates in Arts from Delta College in 2006, and then transferred to Saginaw Valley State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts (History major/English minor) in 2008, graduating with honors. Additional education includes: Crisis Prevention and Intervention Certification, Recipient Rights Certification, 50-Hour Course in Teaching Business English Certification, and 120 Teaching English as a Foreign Language Certification.

DuBois possesses relevant experience related to his current position. In January of 2011, DuBois established ISMA, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with public charity status.

ISMA assisted a variety of organizations throughout its existence, but focused on three main endeavors: The ISMA Circuit, Pinconning Bandshell, and ISMA Diaper Bank.

The ISMA Circuit, a series of music concerts where bands compete for the title of “Michigan’s Best Unsigned Band” while raising funds for charity, has allowed the organization to support the performing arts; numerous bands have participated in the music circuit throughout the years, including Greta Van Fleet before their rise to fame. The Pinconning Bandshell Project, made possible through a partnership between ISMA and the Pinconning Linwood Chamber of Commerce, is now completed; the Pinconning Bandshell is located in Doc Letchfield Park and has become a community destination for outdoor performance activities that enhances and enriches the lives of people all ages in Northern Bay County.

The ISMA Diaper Bank was established to assist other nonprofit organizations in filling the “diaper gap.”

In addition, DuBois worked as a Job Developer at New Dimensions for several months, served a three-year as Councilman for City of Pinconning. DuBois resigned from New Dimensions and his position as Chairman of the Pinconning Arts Council for his new position as Executive Director of the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, he is in the process of dissolving ISMA in order to focus solely on his new position.

DuBois was born and raised in Pinconning, currently lives in Bay City, and plans on relocating to the beautiful City of Clare as soon as possible. His hobbies include photography, fishing, hunting, cycling, and hiking. He loves Clare and looks forward to working with the businesses and citizens that make the city prosperous while maintaining its small town appeal.