Clare Auto donates $3,000 to depot

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Completion of the historic old Clare Railroad Depot is now another step closer to opening thanks to a donation from Chuck Rogalski, owner of Clare Auto Sales at 309 South McEwan.

Last week, Rogalski presented a check for $3,000 to the committee, enabling the restoration to get closer to the completion of the main floor and opening the building to the public.

Committee member Diane Lyon said, “Much of the labor on this project has been donated but funding is still needed to purchase the supplies such as flooring, bathroom fixtures, trim and more in order to ready the depot for tenancy by the Clare County Arts Council and the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce and to host a grand opening gala.”

Rogalski presented the check in front of the depot, a work in progress, to Steering Committee Chair Jan Winter. He raised the money by pledging to donate for each vehicle sold during the entire month of June.