Clare BOE adopts $14.8 million budget

June 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following a presentation by District Business Manager Amber Kruskamp at the annual Budget Hearing Monday evening, the Clare Board of Education met in regular session and approved final budget amendments for the 2017-18 school year and adopted the new budget for the coming year.

Revenues for the coming year are estimated at $14,940,892 and expenditures are projected to be $14,766,648.

During her presentation to the BOE, Kruskamp said, “We anticipate an excess of revenues over expenditures of $487,091 which would give us an ending fund balance of $2,840,252.”

She continued, “For the original 18-19 budget, we estimated a student count of 1,550 and a foundation allowance

of $7,861 per student. This budget reflects an excess of revenues over expenditures of $174,244 and a projected ending fund balance of $3,014,496 up from $2,840,252 at the end of the 20117-18 school year.”

The budget is based on an “assumption” of 1550 students next year, down from 1574 in 2017-18, so although the State Aid Foundation Allowance is up $230 over 2017-18, the revenues are estimated at $14,940,892 down from the final budget for 17-18 of $15,593,719.

Even with less revenues and a student count down by 24, the projected expenditures are 174,244 less than revenues adding to the fund balance, which is estimated to climb to $3,014,496.

At the regular meeting the board approved borrowing $500,000 to meet expenses until state aid comes in. Kruskamp estimated that within two to three years the board will no longer need to borrow funds each year.

In her presentation she presented assumptions including a 39.15 percent retirement rate, reduced to 27 percent after state reimbursement; wages and salaries that reflect the Transportation and Operations/Maintenance contracts; Special Education revenue of $443,184 and the expectation that the RESD (Regional Education Service District) will bill the district for $224,598 in services; non-homestead, personal and commercial taxes of $1,748,803; and state aid totaling $10,435,747.

In another matter, the board heard a proposal to add a new High School STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) class at Pioneer High School in the fall. The course will focus on the four concepts and be structured around two pillar projects; conducting and publishing a research project with the guidance of the Dow Corning Foundation/Saginaw Valley State University Community STEM Partnership program; and a school service projects with assistance from the Little Forks Conservancy, a non-profit organization that has an educational outreach program created for alternative education schools. The course will assist students in working collaboratively to achieve a common goal, blending learned principles with creativity in order to solve problems.

With fundraising and a grant from Dow Corning/SVSU, the course will cost just $514.60 to implement.

The board also approved the retirements of Clare Middle School Media Clerk Ann Athey, Clare Middle School Teachers Kelly Metz and Janice Oltman; and Clare High School Secretary Cynthia Stough.

They also approved hiring new Clare high School Counselor Erin Murphy.

Other business at the regular meeting Monday included:

*Administrator reports including Superintendent Jim Walter’s notification that the district has received the waiver for the reduction of the Pioneer High School calendar reduction.

*Approval of Board Policy updates.

*Approval, with Board Vice President voting no, the annual Michigan High School Athletic Association Participation resolution from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

*Approval of bills totaling $387,961.64.