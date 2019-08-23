Clare BOE approves cyber school for out-of-district students

August 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Monday evening, the Clare Board of Education authorized Superintendent Jim Walter to pursue starting a charter cyber school.



The program will enable students from other areas, who don’t even live in the district to use offsite learning to get their diploma through the Clare district and even be connected through the program to find a job.



Dallas Bell gave a presentation to the board about the program at the July meeting, saying it would cost the district nothing and it could bring funds into the district and could even be a center for the program. “We can give youngsters, who wouldn’t otherwise have it, a chance at a better future,” he said.



He added that he could help the district set up the program and assist them with obtaining state funding as an “authorized district.”



Students are recruited for the cyber learning program through posts on internet sites that they commonly use. The charter school program uses “certified teachers and relationship managers” and would be under the oversite of the school district that authorizes the program. He said local teachers could also be involved as mentors for the program when they aren’t teaching in the Clare Schools.



The Cyber School would be overseen by a five member board. Bell said the program could be in place by February but it would probably start in the next school year.



At the July meeting, Bell said the program was originally developed as “Success Virtual Learning Centers” at Greenville Public Schools with just 12 students. The district had no funding for an alternative education program.

When Vestaberg became an authorizer, in just three years 1,300 students were enrolled through their district with “no district cost,” he said.



He said there are now 3,000 students involved across the state through 12 school districts and ten centers established for the programs.



In another matter, the board voted to privatize the secretarial and clerical services at the school, approving an annual contract for three years with ESS Services, who specialize in human resource management and staffing solutions. The change will save the district between $8,000 and $15,000 annually.



During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, Jeremy Bear said he was “disappointed with the direction the district is going. Your clerical staff are your front line in every building. They know the people, the parents, students and staff.”



With Monday’s board approval, High School juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to travel to Denmark next March where they will live with a Danish family and attend Aahus Statsgymnasium High School for a portion of one week. They will also be able to do some sightseeing as a group.



Three new classes will be added to the school curriculum this year.

The board approved two new additions to the Middle School curriculum: Drafting and Life Skills/Behavior Skills/College and Career Prep, which were outlined at the last meeting by Principal Steve Newkirk.



A Small Engine Class will be added to the High School curriculum this year. Principal Matt Forsberg made the proposal at the last BOE meeting. Students were learn the operation of a two stroke and four stroke small engine as well as safety, tools related to small engine work, basic systems and basic repair.



In another agenda item, the BOE approved hiring two new teachers: Robyn Chapman for elementary music and Nicole Solomon as a 5th grade teacher.

The board also approved the payment of Bills totaling $143,939.65.

