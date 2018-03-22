Clare BOE honors winter athletes

March 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Top winter athletes were honored at the Clare Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Ski Coach Brad Miller noted that four skiers went to State Finals and in conference action the boys took the title of Conference Champs and the girls’ team placed third. Four boys made all-conference, all regional and all State this year. Both teams received Academic All-State Honors.

Bowling Coach Jeff Gross introduced to outstanding team members Jenna Betts and Jake Pryor. Betts was 2nd team all-conference with the 8th highest average in the league. Pryor was 1st team all-conference with the 2nd highest average in the league.

For the wrestling team, Coach Tim Packard introduced three top bowlers Kyle Schaaf, Colt Smedley and Zechariah Sticker. Schaaf is a three time conference champ, and finished in 2nd place at the MHSAA Individual Wrestling Finals. Stickler, a senior this year, was 2nd team all-conference, regional runner-up and qualified for State.

Finally Lisa Burns, Dean of Athletics presented the Winter Scholar-Athletes for the season Natalee Kunse and Kyle Schaaf who made the Jack Pine Conference first team.

All the winter athletes had a GPA above 3.25 this year.

In another matter, Clare High School Principal Matt Forsberg proposed two new classes for CHS; computer science and robotics.

His report outlined the need for Computer Science, with a prerequisite in Computer Technology. He wrote, “Computer science is a growing field and promises many new jobs in the years to come. However computer science education does not yet match the output necessary to fill these jobs. Computer Science Principles aims to provide students with an introduction into the field …by offering a look into possible career fields and the powerful tool that coding can be.” He said it also lays the groundwork for “future classes by studying the fundamentals of how computers share information and how we can control that information through programming.”

He said the professional development would be free through code.org with other costs for the training and sub coverage for four days would total $1,335.00.

His second proposal was for a Robotics class which he said would, “offer an opportunity to integrate and apply skills in math, science, computers and manufacturing. After learning the basics of the systems used in a robot, students apply these skills to build and perfect a robot to compete in the First Robotics Competitions.” All costs would be covered by fundraising, he said.

Other matters at the meeting included:

*The report that Board Member Sue Murawski had received the Michigan Association of School Boards Presidents Award.

*Superintendent Jim Walter reported that two Business and Professional students, Edwin Wilkes and Brooke Rawson will be competing in the national BPA competition in Texas and that nine would participate at the Nationals at the Ambassador Torch level: Olivia Cook, Marjorie Harmon, Peyton Hubel, Natalee Kunse, Kylee Hoffman, Cami Miller, Ellie Kaechele, Kolt Lincoln and Gavin Showalter. Torch recipients are required to participate in the BPA open contest and attend mini seminars and conferences.

*For the Band Boosters, President Jennifer Kraus said the annual Notes of New Orleans will take place April 18 from 6-9 and feature a silent auction, and sponsors for each set and tables.

*The first reading of a Board Policy Update for school bus driver working hours and safety procedures was held.

*Loren Cole was re-appointed to the Clare Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA).

*Contracts were approved for roofing at CHS, a fire alarm system at CHS, playground equipment and site work for Clare Primary. Contracts were approved for Brandle Roofing and Sheetmetal Co., Block Electric Co., Sinclair Recreation and Robbin Harsh Excavating for the projects.

*The Board approved an agreement for the Clare Public Schools Liaison officer through June 2023. The district pays 50 percent of the officer cost with no percentage increase over the five years.

During Public Comment, three parents; Jeremy Baer, Michael Summers and Kyle Camp, all expressed their concern over school safety. Baer said, “I came to make sure we didn’t lose our liaison officer. He is very effective and we have the best security in place.” Camp said, “My commitment is to become more involved. If there is a funding issue, come to us the public.”

Board Member Kirk Yats urged all parents to bring their safety concerns and ideas to the Superintendent.

Other business included the approval of $108,146.46 in bills and a closed session to discuss negotiations and exempt materials.