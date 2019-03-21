Clare BOE honors winter season athletes

March 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Max Hofweber, a duel enrolled senior at CHS, was named the Male Scholar Athlete of the Season at the Clare Board of Education Meeting Monday evening.

Athletic Director Lisa Burns outlined his accomplishments. Max, a senior, has a grade point average

of 3.5 and is a member of the ski team which were Team Conference Champions. He was named to the All Regional Team, was All Conference in Slalom and GS, a state qualifier in Slalom and GS and took 25th in Giant Slalom, 52nd in Slalom and earned Honorable Mention All-State.

Burns also honored Jenna Betts, a dual-enrolled junior at Clare High School, who was named Female Scholar Athlete of the Season at the BOE meeting. Jenna holds both the school and Jack Pine Conference Record High Game in Bowling with a 290 score; carries a 3.5+ grade point average; was named JPC All Conference, JPC

Individual Conference Champion and Most Valuable Player. Her team took 2nd in the Jack Pine Conference; she is a team and individual State Qualifier and Individual State Champion. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

Three Clare Wrestlers, Jon Bouchey, Kyle Schaaf and Colt Smedley, were State Qualifiers this spring with Kyle Schaaf setting a school record for the most wins (179) Their coach is Tim Packard.

Clare’s Ski Team, and Coach Tim Gariglio were honored for their accomplishments during the winter season at Monday’s Clare Board of Education meeting. The team was Conference Champion. Team members include Ben Yob, Ben Wood Kayden Arthur, Olyvia Blackburn, Max Hofweber, and Maddie Potter.

The Girl’s Bowling team were state qualifiers. The team includes Junior Maddie Betzer, Freshman Sofiah Coker, Junior Nicole Taylor, Sophomore Alyssa Koch, Sophomore Sydney Swartz, Junior Jenna Betts, and Sophomore Elizabeth Dickinson. They are coached by Kelli Dingo.

Student Body Representative Olivia Harrison reported to the board that 15 Business and Professionals

qualified to compete for Nationals in California.

The board also approved a Letter of Agreement with the Clare Education Association (CEA) that modifies the school calendar due to the number of snow days over the winter. The changes will alleviate the number of make-up days in June.

Superintendent Jim Walter posted the changes on Facebook, saying, “Friday, April 12th will now be a FULL day of school for students and staff. Friday, April 19th (Good Friday) will now be a half day of school for students and staff. In our original calendar, this was a day off. The half day will allow for observance of religious services. Adding the 19th alleviates one make up day for the summer, and this keeps our half day total for the year the same as our original calendar (thanks to teachers for helping us reduce half days from previous years).”

He continued, “Tentatively, our last day of school will be June 20th, however, the legislature is working on possible solutions what would allow for other minor changes in our calendar. For now, we have done all we legally can, and we remain focused on the best schedule for kids at CPS.”

Action Items at the BOE meeting included:

*Approval of NEOLA Board Policy updates for the 2000 programs and 3000 Professional Staff Sections. Walter noted that approval of the 4000s programs and 5000 will be next.

*Resolving a grievance with the Clare Educational Support Personnel (CESPA) over the replacement of a para-pro schedule with an academic interventionist, who is not a member of the union.

* Approval of the payment of bills totaling $152,919.66.