Clare BOE looking at contracted bussing

February 22, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Board of Education gave Superintendent Jim Walter the go-ahead to solicit a Request for Proposal for the district’s transportation services.

“The problems [we have] are not with the fleet,” he told the BOE members, “it’s drivers.” He explained, “The Board authorized a request for proposals for management of transportation for the district. It is our plan to maintain ownership of the bus fleet, which retains some flexibility for the district. If we receive competitive bids and award a contract it would allow the district to possibly realize a financial savings while raising driver wages at the same time, and give more time for administration to focus on the physical plant. Most importantly, more of our time is focused on the education of our students. But a safe transportation record and valuing our people (kids, drivers, adults and families) will be foremost on the Board’s mind.”

Walter said the three most local bus transportation businesses are Dean, First Student and Auxillio.

In another matter the board discussed and then approved the NEOLA Board Policy updates.

Neola began serving schools districts over 40 years ago as an educational consulting firm founded by four business partners from northeast Ohio. Formerly known as the North East Ohio Learning Associates, NEOLA initially offered facilities studies, population projects, curriculum units and staff development.

NEOLA began providing policy service as the client base grew. As more clients came on board, it became apparent that districts needed help staying on top of the new and changing laws and regulations affecting schools. Board policies soon became NEOLA’s sole focus.

The policy updates summarized at Monday’s meeting involve programs including mandatory courses; teaching about controversial issues; and penalties established for staff members who violate state law and refer a student for an abortion (required by state statute).

The policies for professional staff include: Conflict of Interest which details conflicts of interest directly related to finance and delineates the federal guidelines for “gift amounts that an agent or employee of the district may accept from a vendor; Non-discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity requiring designated investigators or receivers of complaints; A weapons police prohibiting teachers from possessing weapons on school grounds.

The updates for administrative policies include: Conflict of interest, a policy explaining under what circumstances a conflict of interest exists. The monetary amount for gifts follows federal guidelines and does not compel you to accept any gift; Weapons – the policy specifics that only the Board of Education can authorize weapons in a CPS school zone; and Administrative Discipline – a policy that highlights the Board’s role in discipline of administrators and at what levels the Board becomes involved.

In the Superintendents Report to the BOE, Walter said Scott Lubs has joined the CPS team as the new Director of Operations, replacing former DO Owen Malson who left at the end of January to take a position in Cadillac. The BOE unanimously approved Lubs for the position.

Owens, who began on February 11th, has a BA in Outdoor Recreation from Central Michigan University and formerly was Supervisor of the White Birch Lakes Recreational Association and before that Park Manager at Isabella County’s Herrick Park and Campground.

Student Body Representative Olivia Haring was congratulated by each member of the board for her recent Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete award. Olivia, who carries a 3.96 grade point average, is one of only 32 in the entire state to receive this award. Haring is playing her 3rd season of varsity basketball and this spring will be her 4th in track and field. She qualified for the MHSAA Finals in cross county all four seasons and in track her first three. Both teams had a combined seven league championships. She earned all-conference, all-region and academic all-conference and all-state honors in the two sports. She is serving her fourth years on student council, and is student body president and is in her fourth year as a member of the Business Professionals of America serving as co-president. She will attend Northwood University to study finance in the fall.

Other business at the BOE included administrative reports and the approval of bills payable totaling $272,076.61.

At the Clare BOE Organizational meeting last month, Ben Browning was elected President; Steve Stark was chosen as Vice President; Sue Murawski was selected as Secretary; and Lauren Cole was named as Treasurer.