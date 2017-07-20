Clare BOE search for principal, AD narrowed to 4 and 2

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At a brief eight-minute Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Clare Superintendent Jim Walter updated the board on the search for new administrators for the coming school year.

He said that the candidates for High School Principal, replacing Ed Hubel, who will be teaching in the Clare Middle School this fall, has been narrowed down from 32 applicants to four for final interviews, which are taking place this week.

Walter also said there were 27 applications to replace Athletic Director Dan Haggart, who is leaving to take a position at Sacred Heart in Mt. Pleasant, and those applications have been narrowed down to two applicants for final interviews for a new position as “Students, Instruction, and Athletics.”

Names of the final choices should be released next week, according to the administration office personnel.

In another matter, Director of Operations Owen Malson reported that he is putting together a report to be presented to the board this fall on the status of structural items in the buildings such as the roofs and HVAC system. The report will allow for better planning on when replacements will need to take place and allow the board time to budget for those items in advance.

The board also approved a bid award totaling $23,901.31 for a new secure entry/keycard system for Veteran’s Alarm incorporated. The new system will include Clare High School, Middle School, Pioneer High School and Clare Primary School.

Summer School is underway at the Clare Primary, serving nearly 50 children this year, Walter said Wednesday. He said Camp Invention was held in June with 30 students. The event focused on invention, science and math and was led by Clare teacher Kalysta Leary.

Other business at the meeting Monday included:

*Written reports from Education Boosters, Sports Boosters and Band Boosters.

*Administrative Reports on finance, Pioneer High School and Operations.

*Discussion of a Board policy on Seclusion and Restraint.

*Approval of Bills Payable totaling $154,466.15 for June and $141,640.72 for July.