Clare BOE votes to outsource bussing

May 23, 2019

BPA State winners, Ambassador Torch Award winners and National Leadership Conference competitors honored at the Clare BOE meeting Monday included: (not in order or all pictured) Anna Adsit, Abigail Allen, Silas Bear, Allison Boyd, Mason Bryant, Kylie Chicilli, Mason Clark, Emmah Coker, Emma Davison, Tania Ghotra, Kameron Haag, Olivia Haring, Malorie Harmon, Alison Hopp, Chase Lincoln, Riley Schroeder, Briyanna Smith, Dallas Witbeck and Kyle Yost.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Board of Education approved a proposal from low bidder Auxilio Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio to provide transportation for the district beginning July 1.



Auxillio currently provides student bussing for Gladwin and Meridian schools and bid less than the school’s cost of bussing for the 2017-18 school year, Superintendent Jim Walter said at the regular Monday evening meeting. Other bidders were First Student and Dean Transportation.

Walter also told the board that bus drivers would get a raise from the new company.



At the February BOE meeting, the Clare Board of Education gave Superintendent Jim Walter the go-ahead to solicit a Request for Proposal for the district’s transportation services.





MHSAA Scholar-Athlete nominees are Aiden Boyd, Laney Veenkant and Olivia Haring. Not pictured are Kaden Kelly, Kyle Schaaf, and Regan Weeks.

“The problems [we have] are not with the fleet,” he told the BOE members at that meeting, “It’s drivers.” He explained, “The Board authorized a request for proposals for management of transportation for the district. It is our plan to maintain ownership of the bus fleet, which retains some flexibility for the district. If we receive competitive bids and award a contract it would allow the district to possibly realize a financial savings while raising driver wages at the same time, and give more time for administration to focus on the physical plant.



In his report to the board, Walter also noted, “As of writing this report, we anticipate the final day of school as Friday, June 14th. The bill has passed both chambers forgiving an additional four days, but technically, we must apply to MDE (Michigan Department of Education) for the forgiveness and that process has not yet been formulated.”





Matthew Forsberg, shown here with CHS Principal Matt Forsberg, was this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) scholarship winner.

Student achievement was highlighted at the board meeting.

High School Principal honored Matthew Forsberg, who was named DAR award recipient.



Dean of Students, Instruction and Athletics Lisa Burns named the students who have been nominated for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes: Aidan Boyd and scholarship recipient Olivia Haring, Kaden Kelly, Kyle Schaaf, Lainey Veenkant and Regan Weeks.

Clare Business Professionals State and National winners were honored at the meeting. National winners were Dallas Witbeck, who placed 2nd in graphics and 7th in the nation. Allison Boyd took a 26th place win.

Of 19 students who qualified for the National Conference, Mason Clark, Olivia Haring, Chase Lincoln, and Kameron Haag won 2nd place for Presentation Management Team.





Benjamin Goward was approved by the Clare BOE Monday as the new Vocational Education Business Teacher at CHS.

Third place winners were Anna Adsit for Rank 3 Fundamental Word Processing and Olivia Haring for Rank 3 Advanced Interview Skills.

Taking 4th place were Silas Bear, Kyle Yost, Briyanna Smith and Emma Davison for Rank 4 Video Production Team.



Mason Bryant won 5th place for Rank 5 Extemporaneous Speech.

Sixth place winners were Allison Boyd in Rank 6 Fundamental Word Processing and Abigail Allen for Rank 6 Intermediate Word Processing.

Riley Schroder placed 8th for Rank 8 Interview Skills.



Ambassador Torch winners were Silas Bear, Kylie Chicilli, Emmah Coker, Emma Davison, Tania Ghotra, Malorie Harmon, Alison Hopp, Briyanna Smith, Dallas Witbeck and Kyle Yost.



Other students winning at State, and Ambassador Torch Award winners included Anna Adsit, Abigail Allen, Silas Bear, Allison Boyd, Mason Bryant, Kylie Chicilli, Mason Clark, Emmah Coker, Emma Davison, Tania Ghotra, Kameron Haag, Olivia Haring, Malorie Harmon, Alison Hopp, Chase Lincoln, Riley Schroeder, Briyanna Smith, Dallas Witbeck and Kyle Yost.

Band Director Jason Lowe honored the senior band members of the class of 2019 for their dedication to the Clare Schools Band Program. Seniors include Alex Abbott, Nathan Allen, Tayvin Backus, Joe Benic, MacKenzie Bryans, Caleb Camp, Ethan Cobb, Kristen Gardner, GraceAnne Gomez, CeCe Gray, Charlie Helmling, Gabe Hughes, Alyssa Jenkins, Johnny Kronewitter, Mayson Lance and Jared Lindsay.



Pioneer High School Director and Pioneer Teacher Danielle gave a presentation about Pioneer high School’s new STEM program with a video tour of the greenhouse and projects students are working on. Pashak said the success of the program is due to the $4,500 in grant funds and donated items that helped the development of the outdoor learning lab.



Discussion items at the meeting included NEOLA Policy updates and a proposal by Band Director Jason Lowe for a band trip to Gatlinburg Tennessee April 16-19 next year.



Action items at the meeting included:



*Approval of NEOLA Policies including finances and property sections.



*Approval of a resolution for candidates Sara Kile of Gladwin, Louis Adams of Farwell and Jason Pahl of Beaverton for the RESD Biennial Election.



*Approval of the Clare Gladwin Regional Education Service District Budget Resolution.



*Approval of Benjamin Goward as the new Vocation Education Business Teacher in the High School.



Following the regular meeting the board met in closed session for collective bargaining unit negotiations.

Share This Post Tweet