Clare boys score big victory at invite

May 11, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare baseball team picked up an 11-6 Jack Pine Conference home win on Tuesday, as they handled visiting Harrison in a scheduled doubleheader. Game two was called due to darkness with the Pioneers leading 20-3.

The game was tied at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, though that’s where David Fremin smacked a two run single to give Clare the lead for good. Fremin finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Jeff Allen was the winning pitcher, he gave up no runs and no hits in two and two-third innings, striking out five and walking one. Justin Bidwell threw two and two-third innings of relief to finish off the game. Nick Roe started the game and struck out five batters.

Ryan Carlstrom took the loss for the Hornets, giving up five runs on two hits.

For the Clare offense, Chandler Denton, Brennan Farrell, Bidwell, Fremin and Lucas Radtke had two hits each and Tyler Rodenbo had two stolen bases.

Collin Dunn led Harrison with two hits.