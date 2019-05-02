Clare Chamber to celebrate Small Business Week

May 2, 2019

Join the city of Clare and the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce in celebrating National Small Business Week 2019. Founded by the Small Business Administration in 1963, this is a week to recognize the important role small businesses play in America, especially in smaller communities like Clare.



Damon Dubois, Executive Director of the Clare Area Chamber states that the Chamber is committed to provide support to local businesses in order to preserve and enhance the unique retail environment in Clare. “Small businesses are not only essential to the local economy, but are valued resources to both residents and visitors alike.”



DuBois adds, “Small, local businesses are the strength of Clare’s growth and vitality. These are local people serving local people, sometimes through several generations, and are people committed to the community in which they live and work.” Statistics show that for every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $73 stays in the local economy—compared to just $43 from $100 spent at non-locally owned businesses. Locally owned eateries return even a higher percent of revenue to the community.



“A number of Clare’s businesses actually feature goods made in Michigan, makingshopping local beneficial to the state’s economy as well,” DuBois continues. “I am excited to announce, thanks to the generosity of some of our favorite shop owners, a new way to join in our celebration of Small Business Week this year.”



Starting on Sunday, May 5, and continuing through Saturday, May 11th, photos taken in over two dozen Chamber businesses will be posted each day on the Chamber’s facebook page. When you see a photo that you recognize—and there will be more than one posted each day—“like” the Chamber facebook page, “like” the post, and leave a comment on the post with your guess of where the picture was taken. Finally, share the post.

The first person to guess right on each post will win one of the fabulous prizes donated by a local business. Only one guess is allowed per person per post. There are over $700 in prizes and gift certificates to be awarded. A list of Chamber members and potential photo locations can be found on the Chamber website.



“One final note,” DuBois added, “is that a few of the photos will only be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook event page for National Small Business Week. So make sure to invite friends and family to join in the fun while supporting local businesses.”



“Small Business Week recognizes the contributions and efforts of our neighbors who give so much back to community all year,” DuBois concluded, “and for this, we are grateful.”

