Clare City Commissioners unopposed

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

It will be a quiet election day in Clare County, with only two seats on the Clare City Commission on the ballot.

Commissioners Jean McConnell and Bob Bonham are running for reelection to their seats on the City board. They are unopposed for the three-year additional terms governing the City.

The City ballot will be the only one in Clare County for next Tuesday’s election.

The election will be held at the Pere Marquette District Library, 185 East Fourth Street in Clare.

The City will be open Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to get an absentee ballot.