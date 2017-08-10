Clare City honors McGraw

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Officer Jeremy McGraw was honored at the Clare City Commission meeting Monday for his quick thinking and actions that saved the life of a Clare man recently.

City Manager Ken Hibl said in his agenda report, “Officer Jeremy McGraw recently responded to a call for medical assistance to an ambulance at a residence in the City. Officer McGraw was first on the scene and found an unresponsive man. He immediately administered CPR and is credited for saving the individual’s life.”

McGraw was presented with a life-saving pin by Mayor Pat Humphrey at the meeting.

Commissioners were also given a tour of the new “Incident Command Trailer,” which will be used for natural or manmade disasters and as an on-site local center for control of multiple agencies during an incident.

Hibl said, “This project has taken approximately three years…we now have a functional, mobile command and control vehicle that is self-contained and can be used by City and other local agencies whenever a need for incidence command is required.”

Cost to the City has only been approximately $500, Hibl said. “The enclosed, commercial-style trailer was donated to the City by McGuire’s Chevrolet and labor, materials to modify the trailer for the intended use was donated by local companies and (most of the) equipment needed to equip the trailer was obtained for no cost through state and federal programs.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said he wanted to give special thanks to the Clare DPW for assisting in outfitting the equipment. He said the trailer would be available to the Clare Fire Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department and to the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

The CPD and Clare Fire Department will also be getting some new safety equipment after the Commission approved two purchases for the departments.

The Police will get ten new ballistic vests. The vests will be paid through a grant for $3,950 and City funds (approved in the Capital Improvement funds and budget) will pay $3,950.

The Clare Fire Department will be getting three new sets of turn-out gear, also previously budgeted, for $5,514.

During Public Comment, resident Dan Shively told the Commission about religious solicitors who were going house to house July 27 in the evening. He said they were harassing residents to purchase books or donate. When a call was made to police (Central Dispatch) they were told the solicitors were okay or approved to do the door to door sales/donation requests. City officials, also contacted the next day, said no permit had been issued. Hibl said the City ordinances prohibit door to door calls after 6 p.m. CPD Chief Gregory said, “This is the first I have heard of this. I will look into it.”

Another mention was made at the meeting about fireworks as late as 4 a.m. in the City recently. The persons shooting the fireworks off was not located.

Other business at the meeting Monday include:

*Approval of a grant application for state funded election equipment replacing the 2005 equipment that has been in use.

*Approval of the purchase of a new blade truck to replace the 1989 number 9 vehicle. The Freightliner underbody blade truck will be purchased from D&K Truck of Lansing. Total cost for the truck and equipment from Schultz Equipment is $122,117. The City had budgeted $138,600 for the purchase.

*The Commission also gave their approval to purchase repair parts from Aerzen for the Waste Water Treatment Plant blower for a cost of $5,114.09.

*Approval was also given for the purchase of structures and materials for the Recreation Park and water main materials for the city’s street projects. Costs include Street Fund $5,891.25; Sewer Fund $436.50; Water Fund $20,325.70 and Parks Fund $8,535.00. All the costs were included in the City budget.

*The City approved asphalt bids from Rite-Way Asphalt Paving Inc. totaling $6,203 for repaving a portion of Witbeck Drive that has deteriorated beyond repair.

*The Commission also approved new airport liability insurance through AVSURANCE Corporation of Coleman to National Aviation and Marine. Hibl said the policy is less and is more coverage than the current provider.

*Two hearings were held connected to the City’s Beech Street improvement project. A necessity hearing was held and approved and following that an Assessment Roll Hearing to cover the costs of paving driveway approaches at a total cost to the property owners for the complete paving of $1,954.13. Six driveway approaches will be assessed to five property owners in the one block area. The City will cover the cost of adding a rolled asphalt curb to the paving project.

*A time and materials contract was awarded to McGuirk Construction, replacing a former contract with Crawford Contracting to complete a “significant” portion of the walkway/trailway at the City’s new recreation and sports complex. The cost of work will be $38,531 with the funds coming from the Rec Complex Construction Budget. The City approved the payment and has made a settlement offer to Crawford Construction totaling $15,750.

*The City approved a buy-back of a cemetery lot.

*In his report to the Commission, Hibl said the Lake Shamrock Property Owners’ Association has met and agreed to set a goal of dredging the lake.

*The Commission approved the payment of bills totaling $303,223.55.