Clare commissioners, planners meet

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

It was a busy night for Clare City Monday when both the Clare City Planning Commission and the Commissioner’s regular meeting were followed by a joint meeting of the two boards.

The Planning Commission’s special meeting started off the evening with the selection of Josh Clark as Chair and Darren Acton as vice-chair of the board. The board approved their annual report at that meeting and presented it to the City Commission at the joint meeting between the two boards, which followed the regular City Commission meeting.

The City Commission met next, approving two engineering proposals from Gourdie-Fraser on the ICE Grant Ann Arbor Trail Improvement Project; and a $60,000 inter-fund loan from the Fire Fund to Local Streets.

Gourdie – Fraser will solicit bids and handle construction engineering for water main upgrades in street improvements to three blocks of Ann Arbor Trail. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) approved the City’s application for the project. The engineering services are $99,920. About 84 percent will be reimbursed by the grant. The City is still waiting for MEDC approval to expend funds for the engineering services.

The $60,000 inter-fund loan is necessary because the Local Streets Fund does not have enough to cover the costs for the recent repair of the Woodlawn Avenue Bridge which was closed to heavy traffic last October because of stress fractures found in the wooden timbers. The loan will be for a seven month period with interest paid to the Fire Fund.

The City also agreed to apply for a $10,000 Clare County Community Foundation grant on behalf of the Clare Chamber of Commerce to fund their upcoming moved to the nearly renovated first floor of the Clare Railroad Depot.

The City also formally recognized Jerry Allen who has resigned from the Clare Municipal Airport Advisory Board after serving for the past 19 years. In his report to the board, City Treasurer Steven Kingsbury submitted potential dates for budget hearings.

The two boards met together following the regular City meeting. The joint meeting is held annually and highlights the Planning Commissions annual election of officers as well annual report and discussion items. At the joint meeting Clare Airport Manager Gary Todd gave an overview on the local economic impact of the airport.