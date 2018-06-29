Clare convict charged in Carolina murder

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Erick Young, 36, formerly of Gladwin has reportedly confessed to murdering a South Carolina man, Lawrence Gaugenbaugh at a residence there.

Young has a long history with the Clare County officials beginning in 2007 on various felony charges including felony assault, weapons charges, retail fraud and criminal enterprise (complicity in a crime).

He is currently wanted by Clare County on a warrant for violating probation on his most recent charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer and failed to appear for a January court date.

“We were notified June 14 that he is now facing felony charges in South Carolina,” Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said Wednesday.

According to WNEM TV5’s affiliate WIS-TV, Young confessed to strangling Gaugenbaugh, who was reported missing June 13.

Gaugenbaugh’s body was found near an abandoned house June 19.

Young and his girlfriend Stacie Rose, 36 of Beaverton, were both charged in connection with Gaugenbaugh’s murder.

According to a Morning Sun article June 26th, Young confessed to strangling the South Carolina man after what investigators believe was an altercation when Gaugenbaugh discovered Young in his apartment.

Reportedly Rose was staying with Gaugenbaugh as a favor to the woman.

The Morning Sun article said Rose had allowed Young to visit her in Gaugenbaugh’s home without his knowledge leading to the altercation and Gaugenbaugh’s

murder when he discovered Young there.

Young allegedly confessed to the murder, admitting he had kept the man’s body in the apartment for days before moving it. Later Young and Rose used Gaugenbaugh’s credit cards.

Young was charged with murder, the destruction of human remains, two drug charges, and being a fugitive from justice.

Rose was also charged as an accessory after the fact of murder and with trespassing.