Clare County 76th in new Kids Count book

May 2, 2019
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
A release from the Michigan League for Public Policy last Tuesday said that Clare County ranked number 76 out of 82 in the 2019 Kids County in Michigan Data Book, an increase over the 2012 data ranking.”
The Kids Count in Michigan Data Book compares data from 2012 to 2017 and analyzes Economic Security, Health & Safety, Family & Communities and Education in 82 of the 83 Michigan counties (Keweenaw County lacks sufficient data).
Comparing counties from 2012 to 2017, 79 counties saw an improvement in the child poverty rate; 63 counties saw a worsening trend in the share of births to mothers receiving adequate prenatal care, but 76 counties saw a reduction in their teen birth rate. The rate of child victims of abuse and neglect increased in 62 counties, and 76 counties experienced an increase in children placed in out-of-home care due to abuse or neglect. In Education, the rate of students not graduating on time improved in 58 counties, however communities are still struggling to support third-grade reading with 65 counties seeing a decline in proficiency.
Clare County School Superintendents gave their take on the recently released data.
Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said, “This kind of data confirms much of what we already know. But it also confirms the importance of our schools in each community, and confirms our role in trying to lift folks from poverty through education. It reaffirms the Board’s direction to find opportunities for all students to be prepared for either college or training for another career. Our goal really is for every student to be prepared to find a family-sustaining job — one that lifts them above poverty levels, includes raising a family, and owning their own home.”
Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville added his take on the data released. “The 2019 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book has a lot of great information with in it. When working with data and making decisions, one should always exercise caution based on one single data point and or source. As a data set, the 2019 Kids Count Data set tells all of us in Clare County that we have a lot of areas for improvement. In all categories, Economic Security, Health, Family and Community, & Education, Kids Count has given us critical areas to focus our efforts for improvement. This is not an opportunity to point fingers, but an opportunity to come together for the benefit of all kids. There is not a single resident of Clare County that should be satisfied with being ranked 76 out of 82 counties. From voters demanding equal funding from the State of Michigan for our students, to maximizing our resources, services, and efforts for the benefit of all students. Now is the time to show through our actions that the Kids of Clare County do indeed count.”
Harrison Schools Superintendent Rick Foote said, “After reviewing “The Kids Count” data, I’m happy to see that small improvements are being made in the child well-being indicators for Clare County. Although there is a lot more work to be done for the Security, Health and Safety for our families and children in the county, I believe we are moving in the right direction compared to past years.”
The overall child well-being rank is based on a county’s rank in 14 of 16 measures: infant mortality and child and teen deaths are excluded because of insufficient data in many counties.
Following is data specific to Clare County.
