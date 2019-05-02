Clare County 76th in new Kids Count book

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A release from the Michigan League for Public Policy last Tuesday said that Clare County ranked number 76 out of 82 in the 2019 Kids County in Michigan Data Book, an increase over the 2012 data ranking.”



The Kids Count in Michigan Data Book compares data from 2012 to 2017 and analyzes Economic Security, Health & Safety, Family & Communities and Education in 82 of the 83 Michigan counties (Keweenaw County lacks sufficient data).



Comparing counties from 2012 to 2017, 79 counties saw an improvement in the child poverty rate; 63 counties saw a worsening trend in the share of births to mothers receiving adequate prenatal care, but 76 counties saw a reduction in their teen birth rate. The rate of child victims of abuse and neglect increased in 62 counties, and 76 counties experienced an increase in children placed in out-of-home care due to abuse or neglect. In Education, the rate of students not graduating on time improved in 58 counties, however communities are still struggling to support third-grade reading with 65 counties seeing a decline in proficiency.



Clare County School Superintendents gave their take on the recently released data.



Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said, “This kind of data confirms much of what we already know. But it also confirms the importance of our schools in each community, and confirms our role in trying to lift folks from poverty through education. It reaffirms the Board’s direction to find opportunities for all students to be prepared for either college or training for another career. Our goal really is for every student to be prepared to find a family-sustaining job — one that lifts them above poverty levels, includes raising a family, and owning their own home.”



Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville added his take on the data released. “The 2019 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book has a lot of great information with in it. When working with data and making decisions, one should always exercise caution based on one single data point and or source. As a data set, the 2019 Kids Count Data set tells all of us in Clare County that we have a lot of areas for improvement. In all categories, Economic Security, Health, Family and Community, & Education, Kids Count has given us critical areas to focus our efforts for improvement. This is not an opportunity to point fingers, but an opportunity to come together for the benefit of all kids. There is not a single resident of Clare County that should be satisfied with being ranked 76 out of 82 counties. From voters demanding equal funding from the State of Michigan for our students, to maximizing our resources, services, and efforts for the benefit of all students. Now is the time to show through our actions that the Kids of Clare County do indeed count.”



Harrison Schools Superintendent Rick Foote said, “After reviewing “The Kids Count” data, I’m happy to see that small improvements are being made in the child well-being indicators for Clare County. Although there is a lot more work to be done for the Security, Health and Safety for our families and children in the county, I believe we are moving in the right direction compared to past years.”



The overall child well-being rank is based on a county’s rank in 14 of 16 measures: infant mortality and child and teen deaths are excluded because of insufficient data in many counties.

Following is data specific to Clare County.

Economic Security:

Children in poverty (ages 0-17) the 2017 rate was 37.8 percent a .5 percent increase from 2012 with a rank of 81; Young children (ages 0-5) in the Food Assistance ranked 34.7 percent in 2017 a 28 percent decrease from 2012 bringing that rank up to 75; Students receiving free/reduced-price school lunches was 64 percent in 2017, a 3.5 percent decrease from 2012 and a rank of 72..

*Health:

In 2017, 42.9 percent received less than adequate prenatal care, an increase of 4.3 percent from 2012 for a rank of 68: For low-birthweight babies, the rate was 7.1 percent, up 9.3 percent from 2012, with a statewide rank of 40.

*Family and Community:

Births to teen (ages 15-19) was down 18 percent from 2012, with a rank of 80; Child abuse/neglect (in investigated families per 1,000) numbered 189.0, a 62.4 percent increase over the six year period for a rank of 76; Child abuse/neglect (confirmed victim per 1,000) numbered 26.2 a 52.1 percent increase from 2012 to 2017 for a rank of 55; Children placed in out-of-home care (per 1,000) numbered 11.6, a 126.7 percent increase.

*Education:

61 percent of 3 and 4-year-olds were not in pre-school in 2017, a decrease of 6.9 percent for a rank of 59; The percent of students NOT graduating on time in 2017 was 13.4, a 44.6 percent decrease from 2012, with the highest rank of 17; Students NOT college ready numbered 73.3 percent in 2017, down 7.5 percent from the number in 2012 for a rank of 60; 3rd graders NOT proficient (M-STEP) in English Language Arts was 63 percent up 5.5 percent from 2012 for a rank of 60; 79.5 percent of 8th graders were NOT proficient in (MSTEP) math, a 7.1 percent increase from 2012 for a rank of 58 out of the 82 counties.

The release continued, “The Kids Count book shows that right now, too many Michigan kids and families aren’t getting the support they need,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “That’s why my budget makes the biggest investment in our public schools in a generation of kids and invests in two-generation policies that make a meaningful difference in early childhood education, close the gap between wealthy and poor schools, and create Michigan Reconnect scholarships to provide college and career training opportunities. Also, strong social policies like Double Up Food Bucks to increase access to healthy foods, reliable transportation, safe schools and neighborhoods, and access to clean water will build strong communities and healthy families.”

For additional information on the 2019 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book, including the full report, state, county and regional rankings, charts and images, resources for advocates, and county-specific profiles and press releases for 82 counties, go to

https://mlpp.org/kids-count/michigan2019-data-book.

