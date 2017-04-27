Clare County Court employee pleads guilty

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Steffi Brasington, a Clare County Probate Court juvenile registrar placed on administrative leave in March, has pled guilty to fleeing and eluding officers and to driving while intoxicated.

On March 12 Brasington, 55, was arrested by Clare County deputies after she led officers on a high speed chase while intoxicated. According to an earlier release from the Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted the stop after seeing a silver SUV driving north on Old State Avenue in Surrey Township just after midnight. When Brasington, the driver, failed to stop, she continued speeding erratically north on Old State and then turned onto eastbound U.S. 10 for about two miles before stopping.

Roadside testing determined she was too intoxicated to be operating a vehicle. She was arrested and arraigned March 29 on the charges of fleeing and eluding (4th degree) and the misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated (second offense).

This week Brasington made the plea agreement and remains out on bond. According to the agreement, if she doesn’t violate the probation the fleeing and eluding charges will be dismissed and credit for the driving while intoxicated charge will be given for any time she spends in treatment.

No date has been set yet for her sentencing.