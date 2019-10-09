Clare Cross Runs at Allendals Invite

October 9, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare cross country teams continued their seasons at the Allendale Invitational on Saturday. The Pioneers had their girls team take third place while the boys came away in ninth.



Competing in the Falcon Division, the Lady Pioneers tallied 127 points, with Hart winning the event with 32.



Kameron Haag led the team with a ninth place finish and a time of 20:19, Katherine Haupt ran a 20:47 and was 17th, Hattie Veenkant placed 33rd and ran a 21:41, Abby Leigh was 35th at 21:48, Sofiah Coker was 40th at 22:00 and Allie Boyd ran a 22:33 and was 48th.



The boys had 250 points, with Saugatuck coming in first with 41 points.



The boys had a strong run by Kaleb Schroeder lead the way, as he ran a time of 17:35 and finished 16th. Cole McMillan was 61st and William Bell was 62nd with times of 18:44.4 and 18:44.5, Anthony Taylor was 67th at 18:54, Ted Bell placed 69th by timing out at 18:56, Dakota Smith was 92nd at 20:03 and Hunter Blain placed 101st in a time of 20:25.



Clare was at the Shepherd Jack Pine Conference jamboree on Wednesday, is at the Portage Invitational on Saturday and is at the Mustang Invitational on Friday.

Share This Post Tweet