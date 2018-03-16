Clare depot reaches $50K goal

March 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With two recent grants and funds from the recent Buccilli’s fundraiser, the $50,000 goal to complete the building has been more than met and the project is coming together.

The next couple of months will be exciting ones at the historic Clare Depot as the renovations of the building are completed and the Clare Chamber of Commerce and Clare County Arts Council are finally able to move into the building.

The Chamber of Commerce will be housed on the main floor of the building.

The lower level where the CCAC will make their new home is already completed. They have been waiting for approval from the building inspector to move in.

They reached the $50,000 goal needed to finish the interior and exterior of the building March 7th. A recent Cookie Sales fundraiser, the sale of items, and other donations raised $7,516.00 leaving $18,000 more needed for the project. The first week of March the Depot Committee had just received word from the Clare Community Foundation of the approval of a $5,000 grant lowering the amount still needed to approximately $13,000. That check was presented to the committee Tuesday.

March 7th the Depot Committee received word that the Consumers Foundation had approved a grant of $25,000, putting the renovation funds well over the $50,000 goal needed to complete the building and Tuesday, the committee reported that the Pizza fundraiser sponsored by Buccilli’s Restaurant in Clare will add another $1,000 to the total. Reportedly 984 pizzas were sold. The Consumer’s Energy grant and funds from Buccilli’s will be presented next week.

The funds will complete the building and be a start for the next phase of the project.

The community, Clare Depot Preservation (CDP) and Clare Depot Committee has been working toward developing the more than 120 year old Clare Railroad Depot building into a community center, railroad museum and headquarters for the Clare County Arts Council for many years.

The property where the building is now located on Fourth Street was donated by MidMichigan Community Action Agency, the Fiduciary Agent for Fund Raising. The building was moved just over one block south to the present site in 2014.

Once the depot is completely renovated, it will become a welcome center and trail-head for the rail-trail system with parking and access to public restrooms. Other plans for the building, developed by the Clare City Planning Commission, included the now nearly complete permanent office space for the Clare Chamber of Commerce and the Clare County Visitor’s Bureau; the lower level education center for the Clare County Arts Council and a community museum of historic railroad memorabilia and artifacts, photographs and artwork. In its new location, the depot is already a stop-over and embarkation/disembarkation site for railroad excursion passengers, a return to its original, historic use.

The Clare depot was built by the Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor Railroads in 1887. Passenger service on the Ann Arbor ended in 1950. The Pere Marquette line, by then part of the C & O, offered service for a few years longer, but the line was abandoned in the 1990s. The former Ann Arbor tracks are now used by the Tuscola & Saginaw Bay Railroad.

Phase VI and Phase VII are the next steps in the ten-phase process to restore and complete the plans for the depot, ongoing since the 120 year-old building was purchased in 2006.

The next step in the process will include landscaping the grounds and raising more funds for the renovation of the adjacent caboose. Rehabilitation of the adjacent caboose placed on the property last year, landscaping and a trailhead will all be in the next phase of the project.

Committee Member Diane Lyon said, “We are getting very close to opening the doors to the Depot.”