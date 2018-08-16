Clare Depot restoration continues, questions and answers

August 16, 2018

Questions. The Clare County Depot has gotten a lot lately and they understand your curiosity, concern and your frustration with progress at the depot.

Here is an update with frequently asked questions from the Depots Facebook page as to what’s been happening on site.

1) What’s with the second caboose?

It was a gift with the stipulation that we move it ASAP.

The timing wasn’t great, but it was too good a deal to pass up. It’s steel and from a different era than the wooden one we already had.

The interior is really cool, although it needs work. The exterior will be repainted in Pere Marquette colors in time.

2) Why so quiet at the depot?

Our primary contractor who donates his time on the project is currently working on jobs where he can make money. Same is true with other local contractors who give us special rates. They’re all busy.

We still plan to have the Clare Chamber office up and running in the next month or so and have enough of the building completed to obtain an occupancy permit and host a grand opening in early fall. Work on completing the exterior and interior will occur as time allows.

3) I’ve/we’ve ordered an engraved brick. What’s going on with those?

They’ve all been completed and are ready for pickup once we figure out where to store them.

Unfortunately, they can’t be installed until some of the initial landscaping work (i.e. concrete) is completed.

Although we hope to have some concrete poured by winter to give easier access to the depot, the brick installation may have to wait until spring.

4) Why are there a couple of unsightly storage containers onsite?

They are just temporary and will be moved soon.

Anyway, we hope this addresses most of the questions. We really, really appreciate your patience and assure you that the city and the Depot Committee want the building open as much (if not more) than you do. It will happen. Thanks!